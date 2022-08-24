Columbus show fight in doubleheader vs. Lincoln Southwest

Columbus High softball played its stiffest test of the young season Tuesday with a doubleheader against No. 5 Lincoln Southwest at Bradshaw Park. The Discoverers pushed the reigning Class A state champions the distance in game one, falling 11-1. In the nightcap, Columbus extended the game to five innings after falling behind 13-0 in the third. Southwest took game two 13-5.

"The first couple of innings of both games were not reflection of who we are as a team. How we ended today was the team I want to see the rest of the year and more," Discoverers head coach Kelsey Plance said. "We've been trying to preach to the girls that they are so capable of doing so much more and (tonight) they definitely showed that when we came back after being 13-0."

CHS trailed game one 2-1 and kept the game in reach until the sixth, when Southwest scored a pair to make it 7-1. The Silver Hawks plated four in the seventh for the 10-run win.

Callen Heule hit 3 for 3 with a double while third baseman Danica Taylor recorded hits in two of her three at-bats.

The Discoverers scored their only run on an RBI ground out by pitcher Emma Riedmiller. She drove in leadoff hitter Jordyn Trotta after she singled.

Riedmiller finished game one throwing a complete game with 11 runs on 13 hits, seven walks and four strikeouts. The senior pitched two scoreless innings in game one and held a potent Southwest lineup to two or fewer runs in six of the seven innings.

The Silver Hawks used their speed on the base paths to manufacture runs, swiping four bases in game one. They hit three doubles and one triple.

"Some of those routine plays didn't go our way. They were hitting some shots too. They were just base hits, so it came down to us making sure we're hitting our spots. We gave up a couple bases as far as base on balls," Plance said. "They're aggressive. They're a good team. Reigning state champs, but in the end, we went in knowing there was nothing to lose and that we needed to bring it out (tonight)."

In the second game, Lincoln Southwest scored six runs in the second and seven in the third off starter Callen Heule in a 13-5 win.

Heule pitched a scoreless first, but facing the first batter in the second inning, she took a line drive off of her foot. That started a Silver Hawks rally in which they recorded four run-scoring singles to lead 6-0.

An RBI triple, RBI single and a throwing error with one out in the third extended the Southwest lead to 9-0. Heule was relieved by Riedmiller inheriting two runners.

The visitors tacked on four more in the frame on two RBI singles, a double steal and an error. Plance gathered her team after the top of the third ended.

"We had a little talk in the circle here and just talking about it's do or die season as far as we need to get the bats rolling and we can see the biggest comeback ever," Plance said.

Facing its final outs of the game, Columbus fought back with five in the the third. Lindsay Ohnoutka opened the game with a walk and she scored all the way from first on an RBI triple by Hannah Dahlke.

In the next at-bat, Trotta laced an RBI single to make it 13-2. Following a single by Kelyn Garrelts, Southwest made a pitching change. The Discoverers cut the deficit to 13-4 on a two-run triple by Taylor. A Riedmiller RBI ground out drove in the fifth and final run of the third.

After back-to-back three up, three down innings by Riedmiller, Columbus needed to score a run in the fifth to extend the game. Garrelts walked and Riedmiller singled, but back-to-back strikeouts ended the game.

"We had girls come up clutch with hits and then we made the plays on defense. A little bit struggling on the pitching side hitting our spots, but that's nothing we can't work on. I'm just happy our bats came alive when they did because that's a good thing heading into Thursday night against Westside."

Columbus dropped its record to 2-2 as it'll host Omaha Westside on Thursday. Plance said she hopes the takeaway is that they can compete with anyone in the state.

"There's a lot of positives on the night," Plance said. "There's a lot of things we need to work on, but I'm taking the energy from this last game and moving forward to Thursday."