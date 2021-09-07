Columbus shows toughness in pair of victories

Columbus High softball waited nearly three weeks before it finally had a home game. The Discoverers have also been waiting three years for a winning record. Both finally became a reality on Tuesday at Bradshaw Park.
CHS took a pair of games, 3-1 over Lincoln Pius X and 6-5 over Lincoln Northeast, playing on its home diamond for the first time since the season began on Aug. 19. Those two victories made Columbus 8-7 - the first time the program has been above .500 since the fifth game of 2018 (3-2).
Both wins included big plays by the defense when it was most crucial. Between Tuesday's two games, Columbus faced four situations with two on and no out or worse and gave up just two runs combined.
Like over the weekend at Norfolk, where Columbus won two of three and worked itself out of several other jams, the Discoverers are starting to earn a reputation for coming through in the clutch. Perhaps senior shortstop Tayler Braun said it best, Columbus is showing its toughness.
"We know how to refocus. Coming back after a couple of bad plays, a couple of mistakes and coming together and getting those outs for our pitchers is what we do," Braun said. "We're tough. ... That was so much fun. After that last run, Addi Kudron coming across the plate, that was just so much fun."
Kudron scored on a double by Kaylee Gerber for the final run in the win over Northeast. Though it was essentially a walk-off play, the game proceeded until a few minutes later when the time limit was called.
CHS led 4-1, gave up that lead then traded runs late until Kudron led off the sixth with a single. Maddie Berger singled on a bouncer up the middle then Gerber dropped a liner in shallow center field.
Columbus scored lone runs in the third, fourth and fifth of its win over Pius. The Thunderbolts produced their one run in the top of the fourth. A Braun double and Kelyn Garrelts single provided an immediate response. Kudron gave the Discoverers their initial 1-0 lead when she led off the third with a walk and Rylee Renner singled her in two hitters later. A Danica Taylor leadoff double then error at short in the next at-bat extended the lead in the fifth.
Braun finished 6 for 6, two runs scored and an RBI. She's hitting .660 on the year, has had a hit in every game and has had multiple hits in all but four games. Braun has 33 total hits on the season and the schedule isn't quite half over.
At this pace, with a conservative estimate of 20 games left to go, she'll amass close to 80 hits and set the program record. She also has a chance at the single-season record for average and total number of singles.
"She's very gritty. We always like to say gritty, and Tayler wins that award for sure," coach Kelsey Newman said. "She's probably one of the grittiest players we have. There's times she's not happy with her performance because she expects so much out of herself as a four-year starter. But she can just refocus and get back to work."
Columbus earned its way out of a bases-loaded, no-out jam in the fourth against Pius with two fly balls then a grounder to short. The only damage inflicted was a walk with the bags full. Two leadoff singles in the fifth were left standing aboard with two fly balls and a single to left that turned into a fielder's choice when Erin Smith relayed the ball in quickly to Kudron at third for an out.
An error and a single to start the third against Northeast were left on the base paths with a fly ball, fielder's choice and swinging strikeout. Back-to-back doubles in the fifth yielded just one run thanks to a grounder back to the pitcher then a fly ball. Maddie Berger made the catch then tossed home. Her throw was too late to prevent the run, but catcher Danica Taylor caught a runner in between second and third and ended the inning with a throw to Kudron and a tag out.
Renner improved to 5-1 as a pitcher with a start in the win over Pius and one inning of relief against Northeast. She tossed a total of seven innings, allowed six hits, two runs, just one earned, walked one and struck out four.
"In those situations, I don't fear that anything is going to go wrong because I know the girls have each other's back," Newman said. "They're always looking for the next play. We did that all weekend long. There were ample opportunities for Norfolk to score and we just came back and played our defense."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.