Columbus shows toughness in pair of victories

Columbus High softball waited nearly three weeks before it finally had a home game. The Discoverers have also been waiting three years for a winning record. Both finally became a reality on Tuesday at Bradshaw Park.

CHS took a pair of games, 3-1 over Lincoln Pius X and 6-5 over Lincoln Northeast, playing on its home diamond for the first time since the season began on Aug. 19. Those two victories made Columbus 8-7 - the first time the program has been above .500 since the fifth game of 2018 (3-2).

Both wins included big plays by the defense when it was most crucial. Between Tuesday's two games, Columbus faced four situations with two on and no out or worse and gave up just two runs combined.

Like over the weekend at Norfolk, where Columbus won two of three and worked itself out of several other jams, the Discoverers are starting to earn a reputation for coming through in the clutch. Perhaps senior shortstop Tayler Braun said it best, Columbus is showing its toughness.

"We know how to refocus. Coming back after a couple of bad plays, a couple of mistakes and coming together and getting those outs for our pitchers is what we do," Braun said. "We're tough. ... That was so much fun. After that last run, Addi Kudron coming across the plate, that was just so much fun."