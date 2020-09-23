Columbus softball drops two in Lincoln

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Columbus softball is still searching for its first win since the season was temporarily suspended earlier this month.

Tuesday in Lincoln, CHS saw its losing skid stretch to eight with a 7-2 loss to Lincoln Pius X and a 6-3 defeat at the hands of Lincoln Northeast.

The Discoverers' hope for a win over the Thunderbolts were ruined by eight errors. Columbus clawed back to within 3-2 after 4 and 1/2 against Northeast but saw that deficit grow to 6-2 after six.

Junior shortstop Tayler Braun had four hits on the night, three of them doubles, and an RBI. Addie Huele and Erin Smith each had two hits.

"We need to find it within. The girls have to got to find some fire and come together as a team to capture a 'W'," coach Kelsey Newman said. "We is greater than me, and we have got to want to win together."

Pius led 2-1 following single runs in the second and third and an Erin Smith RBI single to left in the top of the second. The Thunderbolts then sent eight hitters to the plate and pushed five across in the fourth with three hits, a walk and an error.