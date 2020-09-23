Columbus softball drops two in Lincoln

Columbus softball is still searching for its first win since the season was temporarily suspended earlier this month.
Tuesday in Lincoln, CHS saw its losing skid stretch to eight with a 7-2 loss to Lincoln Pius X and a 6-3 defeat at the hands of Lincoln Northeast.
The Discoverers' hope for a win over the Thunderbolts were ruined by eight errors. Columbus clawed back to within 3-2 after 4 and 1/2 against Northeast but saw that deficit grow to 6-2 after six.
Junior shortstop Tayler Braun had four hits on the night, three of them doubles, and an RBI. Addie Huele and Erin Smith each had two hits.
"We need to find it within. The girls have to got to find some fire and come together as a team to capture a 'W'," coach Kelsey Newman said. "We is greater than me, and we have got to want to win together."
Pius led 2-1 following single runs in the second and third and an Erin Smith RBI single to left in the top of the second. The Thunderbolts then sent eight hitters to the plate and pushed five across in the fourth with three hits, a walk and an error.
In game two, a Kelyn Garrelts solo home run in the fourth then Braun's two-out RBI double in the fifth cut Northeast's lead to 3-2 after the Rockets scored one in the first and two in the second. Northeast got two of those runs back on a 2-RBI double in the bottom half of the fourth then added an RBI double in the sixth. Huele's RBI to right ended the scoring in the seventh.
"Rylee Rener and Halle Langan did a really nice job in the circle for us tonight," Newman said. "Eliminating a few errors on defense and capturing a few more hits puts us on top."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
