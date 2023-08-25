The heatwave has changed many outdoor teams' schedules over the week including Columbus High softball who had their game moved to 9 a.m. Thursday.

Columbus was originally scheduled to play at Omaha Westside at 6:30 p.m. The two teams played in the cooler part of the day with Westside earning a 3-1 win over Columbus.

The Discoverers led for most of the game after Jordyn Trotta scored in the first inning following an error. Westside would take the lead in the fourth by bringing in two runs and added another run in the sixth.

Danica Taylor finished with two hits for Columbus as Hannah Dahlke and Kyra Bowen each added singles for the team's only four hits.

Callen Heule pitched six innings in the circle for Columbus and finished with two hits and four walks allowed. She finished with three strikeouts in the loss.

With the loss, Columbus falls to 2-3 and the Discoverers return to action on Saturday in the Lincoln Public Schools Invite at 9 a.m.

Along with Columbus, Lakeview's game was also moved on Thursday. The Lady Vikes were set to host Centennial but that game has been postponed.

Lakeview's next game is scheduled for Tuesday at Central City.