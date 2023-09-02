The Discoverer softball team had highs and lows in a roller coaster home opener.

Columbus High trailed Bellevue East 9-1 after the top of the second but won 14-13 thanks to a walk-off from junior Lexus Hill in the bottom of the seventh on Thursday.

"We really came together as a team and we know that we can do anything," Hill said. "I know that I helped my team and they were there for me, I had confidence in that situation that we were going to win."

The Columbus team stormed back from the 9-1 deficit by going on an 11-1 run to take a 12-10 lead at the end of the fourth.

"We stayed true to our team values that we have with FTRC (family, trust, respect, control) and we stayed together," Columbus coach Kelsey Plance said. "When we got down they didn't give up and just came back by string hits together and I could not be more proud."

Columbus really started to turn the tide in the third thanks to a two-run double from Hill that was inches away from going over the right field fence.

"That really helped my confidence and I knew my team was so proud of me even though they were telling me to hit the weight room," Hill said. "It was one of the best feelings."

The Discoverers did most of their damage in the fourth when they had six runs come home which started with an RBI triple from Callen Heule.

Bellevue East would fight back by scoring three runs in the sixth to take a 13-12 lead before Columbus' offense did just enough to earn the win over the final two innings.

"Just to know that we can win the way we did was important and we can compete with any team in the state if we come together as a team," Plance said. "Even though we had some ups and downs and people made mistakes they picked each other up and we stuck together to win in the end."

Overall Columbus recorded 16 hits as a team including a team-high four from Danica Taylor. Katelyn Pensick added three hits for the Discoverers and the two tied Hill for a team-high three RBIs.

"We haven't been hitting well and making good contact and tonight we were making those plays," Plance said. "They just kept resetting with every at-bat they had. I'm super proud of Lex (Hill), Danica (Taylor) has been really good with her demeanor in the box and having that confidence in the box means they can do anything."

On the other side of the ball, Heule pitched all seven innings and was able to ease in after a rocky beginning. She finished with 12 hits, two walks and 12 runs allowed while striking out two batters.

"I talked to her after some of those runs and she really came back and kept her swagger," Plance said. "I'm really proud of how she held her ground, she stayed focused."

With the win, Columbus improved to 4-3 in the 2023 season overall.

"We're right where we need to be and I think we're getting 1% better every day," Plance said. "If we stay together as a team the sky is the limit for us."

The win also makes Columbus 1-0 at home.

"It was so special because we had so many younger girls from area softball teams here," Hill said. "It was so special to win for them and for them to come out and support us means a lot."

The Discoverers' next outing is set for Saturday, Sept. 2, at 9 a.m. in the Norfolk Invite.

"I'm looking forward to going into the weekend with the good at-bats that we had and the tough fight we had," Plance said. "I'm looking forward to taking on Norfolk, Fremont and Marion, all good teams going to compete."