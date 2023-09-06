Following a walk-off win over Bellevue East, the Discoverer softball team was back in action Saturday for the Norfolk Invite.

Columbus High played three games in the weekend invite finishing 1-2. The Discoverers started play against host Norfolk and fell 9-1 to the Panthers.

In the opening loss, the Panthers outhit the Discoverers 11-3. Columbus senior Jordyn Trotta recorded the lone RBI for the Discoverers and finished with one of the team’s three hits.

Kyra Bowen and Hannah Dahlke also finished with a hit each.

Callen Heule and Lexus Hill both spent time as pitchers in the game with Heule throwing for the first four innings.

Heule finished with eight runs allowed on nine hits and three walks while striking out one batter. Hill pitched the final two outs and finished with one run allowed on two hits and two walks before the game came to a close.

Columbus’ only win of the day came against the defending Class A state champion Omaha Marian.

The Discoverers beat the Crusaders 8-5 in the second game of the day.

Columbus finished with seven hits in the win. Danica Taylor led the team with two hits and a team-high three RBIs. Bowen was the only other Discoverer to record multiple RBIs after finishing two and had one hit.

Liberty Bos started the game in the pitching circle and threw the opening 2 and 1/3 innings.

Bos allowed four runs, one hit and eight walks. She also struck out one Crusader batter.

Hill pitched the remainder of the 2 and 2/3 innings and allowed two hits that led to one run.

Columbus’ final game of the day came against rival Fremont.

The Tigers got the best of Columbus and pulled out a 5-4 win. Fremont finished with 10 hits and Columbus recorded 5.

Bowen led the team at the plate and finished with two hits. Trotta and Dahlke each added an RBI.

Hill pitched the entire game against Fremont allowing 10 hits, one walk and struck out two Tiger batters.

With the 1-2 finish on Saturday Columbus now sits at 5-5 10 games into their 2023 season.

Columbus was also in action on Tuesday (after print deadline) at the Lincoln Pius X Triangular where the Discoverers faced Pius X and Lincoln Northeast.

The Discoverers will now be back in action on Thursday at Lincoln East for a doubleheader starting at 5 p.m.