Columbus softball notches second win in weekend tournament

Columbus High softball came away with its second win of the season on Saturday at a tournament in Lincoln when the Discoverers shut out Lincoln North Star 8-0.
In between, the Discoverers sandwiched a 5-3 loss to Omaha Gross and a 9-2 defeat to Elkhorn. The results meant Columbus returned home on Saturday night with a 2-6 record. It also meant CHS is already halfway to its win total from a year ago.
Columbus gave up three runs in the bottom of the fifth in the opening game and ran into the time limit. The Discoverers led 4-0 through the first two innings against Northeast then broke it open with a four-run fifth inning. A handful of disputed calls up the foul line and confusion on a tag out at third were just a few of the challenges CHS had to try and overcome against Elkhorn. The Discoverers also managed just one hit and committed three errors.
"We saw some great things and we saw some things that we just need to tighten up," coach Kelsey Newman said. "We are looking forward to competing this week against Lincoln High and then at the Norfolk tournament."
Gross led CHS 2-0 through three in the first game when Addie Kudron reached on a single with one out then Danica Taylor singled. Both later scored on Rylee Renner's grounder up the third base line.
CHS took the lead in the fifth when leadoff hitter Tayler Braun reached on an error and kept advancing on further mistakes around the diamond. But Gross took advantage of some control issues in the circle in the bottom half and took the lead as the timer expired.
A hit batter, walk and fielder's choice all came around to score on a single, error at short and a bases-loaded walk.
Renner needed just 58 pitches against Northeast to put her team in position to win. The senior allowed just two hits and a walk to go with a strikeout. Her defense did the rest.
Jenna Taylor blasted a two-run homer in the second and drove in another with a runner at third in the fourth inning for three RBIs.
Braun singled and scored on an error in the first. Addie Heule did the same two hitters later for a 2-0 lead. Taylor's bomb made it 4-0 the next inning. Back-to-back ground balls after Danica Taylor's leadoff single put two on when Taylor came up in the fourth. Her grounder to short scored a run then Jordyn Trotta brought in two with a single. Braun singled and pushed another across.
Braun managed the only Columbus hit against Elkhorn when she singled with two down in the fourth and scored Berger and Taylor. Both reached base with walks. Elkhorn scored four in the second and three in the third then answered the two Columbus runs in the fourth with two of its own.
Balls up the line and near the line in the second and third that weren't immediately ruled fair or foul accounted for Elkhorn runs in the second and third. Regardless, Columbus also left six runners on base and went 1 for 6 with runners in scoring position.
Columbus faces 2-4 Lincoln High in Lincoln on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.