Columbus softball notches second win in weekend tournament

Columbus High softball came away with its second win of the season on Saturday at a tournament in Lincoln when the Discoverers shut out Lincoln North Star 8-0.

In between, the Discoverers sandwiched a 5-3 loss to Omaha Gross and a 9-2 defeat to Elkhorn. The results meant Columbus returned home on Saturday night with a 2-6 record. It also meant CHS is already halfway to its win total from a year ago.

Columbus gave up three runs in the bottom of the fifth in the opening game and ran into the time limit. The Discoverers led 4-0 through the first two innings against Northeast then broke it open with a four-run fifth inning. A handful of disputed calls up the foul line and confusion on a tag out at third were just a few of the challenges CHS had to try and overcome against Elkhorn. The Discoverers also managed just one hit and committed three errors.

"We saw some great things and we saw some things that we just need to tighten up," coach Kelsey Newman said. "We are looking forward to competing this week against Lincoln High and then at the Norfolk tournament."

Gross led CHS 2-0 through three in the first game when Addie Kudron reached on a single with one out then Danica Taylor singled. Both later scored on Rylee Renner's grounder up the third base line.