The Columbus softball team has been led by a number of returning players over the course of the offseason with the Discoverers looking to take strides forward in 2023.

"We're bringing back a lot of varsity experience, the girls have done a good job at competing and giving 110% every day heading into the new year," Discoverers head coach Kelsey Plance said. "I see this team being resilient and we're going to be competitive."

Overall, Columbus returns six seniors who have been leaders for the program along the voyage into the 2023 season.

"If we can stay healthy and continue to use our leadership that we have, the sky is the limit for this team," Plance said. "I really think that this year will be a special year and I'm looking forward to it."

The six Discoverers returning for their final season are Marissa Anderson, Danica Taylor, Jordyn Trotta, Kyra Bowen, Jaylyn Spencer and Hannah Dahlke.

"Last season had a lot of ups and downs," Bowen said. "I'm learning a lot and to compete and teach the younger classmen to keep a positive mindset is great."

In 2022, Columbus finished the season with a 14-22 record and finished as a district runner-up to Lincoln East which showed some of the team's weaknesses.

"We knew lacked some things and pitching-wise it was a little bit of a roller coaster, we were consistent some days and sometimes not," Plance said. "We noticed late in the season especially against Lincoln East that they were just so much more powerful. We want to execute that as a team and be able to hit like them so that comes with reps and getting in the weight room."

Getting more power on offense has been a focal point for the Discoverers leading into the start of the season.

"This summer we've really focused our time in the weight room," Plance said. "Kudos to these girls, this is probably the most committed team I've had in the summer."

While the offense has been a focus for the team, Columbus does return a lot of production with Taylor and Trotta leading the way as last year's top two hitters. Taylor led the team with 46 hits and Trotta finished with 37, Taylor also added 24 RBIs and Trotta recorded 15.

"I think we feel pretty confident for the most part," Trotta said. "Most of our star hitters are back so we have the potential to compete with all the other teams."

Another point of emphasis for the program has been learning to stay positive to go along with hitting.

"Last year I struggled a bit confidence-wise in the box," Dalhke said. "This year I feel I'm going to be more confident and hopefully I can execute in the box and keep a positive mindset."

In the pitching circle, junior Callen Heule is looking to step up as the team's feature pitcher. She pitched 73 and 1/3 innings which was second behind Emma Riedmiller, who graduated.

"I know she's put in the work over the offseason in terms of getting stronger," Plance said. "She's been working on her pitches and she and Danica (Taylor) have a special bond with their pitcher and catcher relationship which adds to their confidence."

Plance also hopes that pitching can help make the game easier for the defenders on the field.

"If our pitchers hit their spots we're able to get those easy ground balls and flyouts," Plance said. "The expectation is to do the routine plays and we're looking to execute more on the routine plays."

Heading into the season, along with lifting weights many Discoverer players have been getting time on the field with summer teams.

"We all play for different summer teams from different towns," Taylor said. "Now we just have to come together, work together as one whole team and just make it one great team."

Two seniors looking to have bigger roles on the field this year are Anderson and Spencer.

"I think that being a senior this year will help me push myself out there and be more confident," Anderson said. "I just want to have fun with it."

While the two only combined to play in nine games total as juniors they were still key for the Discoverers.

"Last year in the dugout we just made strong connections together as a team," Spencer said. "Those connections helped on the field so we could play all together and not just for one."

Both Anderson and Spencer will be integral in one of the key factors of the team getting along and being close.

"I'm most excited because we do get along," Plance said. "We understand each other, seeing them come together and joking around is exciting. Our freshmen are diamonds in the rough and these girls have done a great job leading by example."

Columbus opens the season on Thursday, Aug. 17, at Lincoln North Star in a doubleheader against the Navigators. The Discoverers' biggest goal of the year is being good as a team."

"The biggest thing to me is having no regrets and just being there for your teammates," Plance said. "We are looking to compete in every game and have a positive mindset."