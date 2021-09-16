Columbus softball runs streak to three

Rylee Renner and Emma Riedmiller picked up wins, Tayler Braun kept her hitting streak alive and Columbus High softball won for the third time in a row on Thursday when CHS swept Kearney 2-1 and 6-4 at Bradshaw Park.

Renner improved to 7-2 on the year while Riedmiller picked up her first win of a season that now includes an 11-9 record. CHS is 7-3 in its last 10 and has passed the combined win total for the program in the first two years under head coach Kelsey Newman.

The Discoverers have also already matched their 11-win total from 2018 and Braun has had a hit in all 20 games.

Kearney eliminated Columbus from the postseason a year ago in an 8-0 district loss. This time around, Renner held Kearney to just two hits in game one and Jordyn Trotta tripled in Erin Smith in the fifth inning for the eventual game-winning run.

In game two, CHS fell behind 3-2 after a three-run third by the Bearcats. The Discoverers answered with three of their own in the fourth then ended the game with the tying runs on base and an excellent defensive play from Smith in the outfield.

While this many wins at this point of the season might be new territory for almost everyone on the roster, Newman said the success is a result of concentrating on the here and now.