Columbus softball shuts out Grand Island in finale

Smith was 2 for 3 with two runs scored, Trotta went 2 for 3 with two RBIs, Braun was 2 for 4 with a run and Colegrove was 2 for 4 with two driven in.

The first game saw Columbus respond to Grand Island's 2-0 first-inning lead with three runs in the second. But the Islanders answered in the bottom half and scored single runs in the third and fifth to go with three in the fourth. Columbus left seven on base, was a respectable 2 for 6 with runners in scoring position but also left the bases loaded in the first, left a runner at second in the third, hit into a double play in the fifth and went down in order twice.

Braun was 2 for 4 with an RBI. Heule and Rylee Renner split pitching duties. Heule started and went 3 and 1/3 with 12 hits and seven earned runs. Renner finished the final 2 and 2/3 with four hits and an earned run.