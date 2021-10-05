Columbus softball shuts out Grand Island in finale

Columbus High softball will enter the postseason on Wednesday with its highest win total in six years after picking up a win Saturday at the HAC Tournament and splitting with Grand Island in a Monday road trip.
The Discoverers, of course, would have preferred to close up the regular season with a winning record and a sweep, but if a split is in order, finishing with a victory is at least helpful in building momentum.
That momentum was sparked by junior pitcher Emma Riedmiller and her complete-game shutout of the Islanders. Riedmiller only struck out two but likely put together the best performance of her career with placement and assistance from her defense.
CHS closed the regular season schedule with an 8-7 loss to Lincoln Northeast, a 3-2 set back against Grand Island and an 11-3 win over Lincoln High at the Heartland Athletic Conference Championship in Lincoln then went to Grand Island on Monday and lost 8-3 before a 7-0 win.
Riedmiller's performance helped inspire the emotions after coach Kelsey Newman said the team was flat in the opening game.
"The first game we lacked some energy and had to have a talk in between games. We were making errors we don't usually make, leaving runners on base and they were hitting gaps that we were not. They deserved that win, but at the same time, we weren't ourselves," Newman said. "The second game is exactly how we want to go into Wednesday. ... We're looking forward to districts for sure."
Riedmiller needed just 73 pitches to get through seven innings for a win in the back half of Monday's doubleheader. She allowed five hits and walked one while also twice setting down six in a row.
Her defense was also a big help. Columbus cut down a runner trying to score from first on a double in the first inning. In the sixth, a leadoff triple was tagged out at home two batters later after a blooper to the right side. Riedmiller retired six straight from the last out in the first to the second out in the third and again after a leadoff double in the fourth through a perfect 1-2-3 fifth.
Riedmiller spent most of the first game warming up. Newman said that approach might have allowed Riedmiller to quickly find a comfort zone in game two.
"I really wanted her to focus on hitting her spots, and she came out and did exactly that," Newman said. "She pitched the best game, probably, she's pitched all year. That's really exciting going into Wednesday."
Columbus began its offensive push in the third thanks to the bottom of the lineup and a leadoff single by Erin Smith. Jordyn Trotta's double in the next at-bat made it 1-0. Kelyn Garrelts led off the third with a single and scored three hitters later on Marissa Colegrove's RBI grounder to left.
A Trotta single, Tayler Braun single, Addie Heule two-RBI double, Maddie Berger's bases-loaded hit-by-pitch and Colegrove's RBI ground out on a fielder's choice made it 6-0 in the fifth. Smith led off the sixth with a double and scored on Trotta's RBI groundout in the sixth.
Smith was 2 for 3 with two runs scored, Trotta went 2 for 3 with two RBIs, Braun was 2 for 4 with a run and Colegrove was 2 for 4 with two driven in.
The first game saw Columbus respond to Grand Island's 2-0 first-inning lead with three runs in the second. But the Islanders answered in the bottom half and scored single runs in the third and fifth to go with three in the fourth. Columbus left seven on base, was a respectable 2 for 6 with runners in scoring position but also left the bases loaded in the first, left a runner at second in the third, hit into a double play in the fifth and went down in order twice.
Braun was 2 for 4 with an RBI. Heule and Rylee Renner split pitching duties. Heule started and went 3 and 1/3 with 12 hits and seven earned runs. Renner finished the final 2 and 2/3 with four hits and an earned run.
CHS seemed on track for a win in the first round of the HAC on Saturday when it led 7-3 through three thanks to a five-run third. But the bats went silent in the next two innings and Northeast plated five in the fifth. After sending 10 to the plate in the third, the Discoverers had just one more hit the rest of the way. The defense committed four errors that led to seven unearned runs. Smith and Trotta were both 2 for 3 with two RBIs. Renner gave up seven hits and eight runs but, as mentioned, seven of those were unearned. She struck out four and walked two.
Grand Island plated all three of its runs in the third of the second HAC game. Columbus left seven on including a runner at third in the second and at second and third in the third, fifth and seventh. The Islanders used a walk, sac bunt and three singles to go up 3-0. CHS attempted to answer in the fourth on a single by Addie Kudron and Danica Taylor, two stolen bases, an error and a single by Smith. Columbus hitters were 1 for 11 after that frame. Braun was 2 for 3 and Smith 1 for 3 with the lone RBI. Heule tossed six innings with four hits, three earned runs, one walk and one K.
CHS managed a win in its final HAC game thanks to a lineup that produced 14 hits and had five members with two. Braun, Heule, Kudron, Berger and Garrelts all had two hits while Kudron, Berger and Kaylee Gerber all drove in two. Riedmiller tossed four innings of a mercy-rule win with five h its, two earned runs and three strikeouts.
Columbus plated seven in the first inning when the first seven in the lineup all reached base. Kudron, Taylor, Berger, Garrelts and Taylor all drove in one while Gerber drove in two. Lincoln High had single runs in the first, second and third. CHS pushed four more across in the third on Braun's RBI double, Heule's RBI double, Kudron's RBI single and Berger's RBI triple.
Columbus earned the 3 seed at the A-1 district in Gretna when the postseason begins Wednesday. CHS plays 11-16 Papillion-La Vista South. The winner will play the winner of No. 1 Gretna and Omaha Bryan/Lincoln High. The tournament is double elimination and concludes Thursday afternoon.
"It's just understanding that we have the talent," Newman said. "How can we put it all together and act on it and execute Wednesday and Thursday to how we've envisioned it?"
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.