The Columbus High softball team entered play on Thursday with a 4-0 record at home and put that perfect record on the line against visiting Kearny.

The Discoverers and the Kearney Bearcats took part in a doubleheader with Columbus earning two wins to continue their streak.

Columbus won the opening game 7-5 before winning the second game 15-8.

"It's a good night in the fact that we're going on two wins in one day," Columbus coach Kelsey Plance said. "Taking on Kearney is always kind of a rivalry kind of game, we go back and forth all year long."

In the opening win, Columbus led 5-0 heading into the fourth before Kearney would add five runs through the fourth and fifth. Columbus would score two runs in the same time and hold their 7-5 lead over the final two innings.

Callen Heule would pitch the entire seven innings for the Discoverers and finish with five runs on three walks and six hits while striking out three batters.

Columbus' defense would struggle at times with the team having five errors in the first game.

The Discoverers would finish with 11 hits as a team in the opener with Jordyn Trotta having a team-high of four. Danica Taylor and Kyra Bowen would each finish with two while also adding multiple RBIs. Taylor led the team with three RBIs in the first game and Bowen added two.

"It was all about making the changes to make sure I got the hits, I wasn't worried if it'd be an out or not," Taylor said.

Columbus' bats would continue to be productive heading into the second game with the Discoverers recording 15 total hits. Bowen would lead the bunch with three hits in the win.

"I'm super proud of the fact that we're stringing hits together one through nine and it's not just some of them hitting," Plance said. "We had girls step in when we needed them to. We've been putting in a lot of work for hitting and it's paying off."

Taylor would again finish with two hits and three RBIs including a two-run triple.

"I hope this performance pushes me to do better," Taylor said. "It was a pretty good night but I still feel like I could do better."

Katelyn Pensick and Trotta would also have multiple hits and RBIs with Pensick having three RBIs on two hits and Trotta adding two hits and two RBIs.

On the other side of the ball, Columbus had four errors in the 15-8 win. The team was also able to overcome some mistakes in the field and close out on defense at the top of the seventh.

"Going through the highs and lows of the game and fighting through adversity was important," Plance said.

Columbus used two pitchers in the win with Lexus Hill getting the start. Hill pitched for 3 and 1/3 innings and allowed eight runs on seven hits and three walks. Heule threw for the final 3 and 2/3 innings and finished with two hits and struck out three batters.

The two teams had back and forth scoring streaks with Kearney jumping out to a 3-0 lead before Columbus answered with eight runs over the first and second innings.

Kearney scored five runs over the third and fourth with Columbus scoring seven runs over the third through fifth to pull out the eight-run win.

With the two wins, Columbus is now 6-0 at home.

"It's always exciting to start undefeated at home," Plance said. "To come out and show the Columbus community that we can compete with anybody, it's nice to win at home for sure."

The two wins also put Columbus over .500 overall as they now sit at 9-8.

"The two wins were really good, we've always had a thing against Kearney and we always want to beat them," Taylor said. "Sometimes they come back and beat us which they almost did but we pulled it out."

The Discoverers will be back at home on Saturday, Sept. 16, for a triangular against Norfolk and Elkhorn. Columbus will start play against Norfolk at 9 a.m.

"It's nice going into the weekend knowing we have two wins under our belt," Plance said. "They've been doing this for so long, they have to continue to trust the process and they'll continue to work."

Lakeview softball

The Lady Vikes earned a 15-8 at Centennial on Thursday.

Both teams had struggles in the game with the two teams combining for 20 errors with Centennial having 12 and Lakeview finishing with eight.

Hannah Allen got the start for Lakeview in the pitching circle and had eight runs scored on her but a bulk of them were on errors. Allen finished with two earned runs allowed on four hits and two walks. She also finished with five strikeouts in three innings.

Cali Bentz pitched the final four innings and allowed just one hit and struck out eight batters.

On offense, Lakeview finished with eight hits with Moe Colegrove leading the way. Colegrove finished with two hits and three RBIs in the win.

Allen also recorded three RBIs on one hit.

The win improved Lakeview's record to 8-5. The Lady Vikes will look to earn a few more wins with a trip to Arlington for an invite on Saturday. Lakeview will open play at 9 a.m. against Tekamah-Herman, they will then play North Bend and Arlington in the later games.