Comeback kids: Lakeview softball comes back from 4-0 deficit, walks it off in another

Lakeview picked up two wins in David City on Tuesday night with a pair of comebacks and a walk-off victory.

The Lady Vikes trailed Aquinas Catholic 4-0 through three innings but found the bats late for an 8-6 win. In the second game, three seventh-inning runs erased a two-run deficit and earned a 9-8 win.

Two wins gave Lakeview four in a row following a 2-1 showing at its home invite over the weekend. The Lady Vikes are 8-4 ahead of a game Thursday at Schuyler.

Eight wins with just under half the season remaining puts Lakeview two victories away from matching its season total from all of last year. The Lady Vikes are also within reach of setting a new high in wins since the program had 18 in 2009.

Finding ways to stay in the game and mount comebacks is certainly an encouraging sign that the program is learning how to become a consistent winner.

"Having the ability to pull through when it counts is something this team has proven over and over again," coach Jasey Reinhart said.