Crusader bats burn Lady Vikes

Booth doubled to left center with one down in the second and then stayed there after a swinging strikeout and a grounder to third. Lizzy Sand and Abby Scholl walked to start the third, advanced on a passed ball but were also left on the base paths following a strikeout and two line outs.

"Mentally we weren't there (at the plate). We watched too many strikes," Reinhart said. "When we see he's calling them low, we still let a lot of those go by. We've just got to get stronger with our wrists and our mechanics and drive through the ball.

"It hurts, but I can take more away from that than just the negatives."

Scholl started in the circle and gave way to Hannah Allen who was then replaced by Sand. None of the three were particularly effective, but against a lineup such as GICC, Reinhart said only movement and velocity would have made a difference. The Lady Vikes pitching staff isn't quite there yet.

"No matter what you throw at them, they're going to drill the ball," Reinhart said. "Unless you've got amazing movement, they're going to hit it hard."

A one-out walk then a home run to right gave GICC a 2-0 lead after the first. The Crusaders then piled up four singles, a double, a home run and took advantage of Lady Vikes errors in the second.