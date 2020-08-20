Crusader bats burn Lady Vikes

A year after a three-win season, there were, to be sure, a few anxious moments from Lakeview softball in Thursday's home and season opener against Grand Island Central Catholic. After all, the Lady Vikes are within the midst of a rebuild.
Yet, regardless of the current standing of the program, there were few teams that could have withstood the Crusaders' offensive assault.
GICC took a 15-0 win behind a lineup that produced five extra base hits, two home runs and a nine-run second inning.
"They can hit the dang ball. I don't know what they do, but good gracious, they can hit the ball," Lakeview head coach Jacey Reinhart said. "Like I told them, we can't hang our heads on this game because it wasn't terrible for our first game. They just hit the ball."
GICC handed Lakeview a 14-2 defeat to begin 2019 and returned much of a lineup that plated 10 runs in the first inning of that victory.
On Thursday, the Lady Vikes managed to exit the first with just a 2-0 deficit, but four straight hits at the start of the second inning put a Crusader offense in motion that remained humming throughout the game.
Lakeview managed just one hit - a double by Calie Booth in the second inning - and had three other base runners on walks. All four were left stranded.
Booth doubled to left center with one down in the second and then stayed there after a swinging strikeout and a grounder to third. Lizzy Sand and Abby Scholl walked to start the third, advanced on a passed ball but were also left on the base paths following a strikeout and two line outs.
"Mentally we weren't there (at the plate). We watched too many strikes," Reinhart said. "When we see he's calling them low, we still let a lot of those go by. We've just got to get stronger with our wrists and our mechanics and drive through the ball.
"It hurts, but I can take more away from that than just the negatives."
Scholl started in the circle and gave way to Hannah Allen who was then replaced by Sand. None of the three were particularly effective, but against a lineup such as GICC, Reinhart said only movement and velocity would have made a difference. The Lady Vikes pitching staff isn't quite there yet.
"No matter what you throw at them, they're going to drill the ball," Reinhart said. "Unless you've got amazing movement, they're going to hit it hard."
A one-out walk then a home run to right gave GICC a 2-0 lead after the first. The Crusaders then piled up four singles, a double, a home run and took advantage of Lady Vikes errors in the second.
The first three GICC hitters reached on a single and back-to-back doubles in the third, sparking a four-run frame.
Lakeview is back in action over the weekend at the Freeman High Invite on Saturday in Lincoln.
"Our measure of success is probably going to be growth," Reinhart said. "Of course, you're always shooting to make it to state, but I'm looking more toward growth this year - setting a foundation for future teams."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
