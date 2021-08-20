Crusaders hold off Lady Vikes in opener

Lakeview softball opened the 2020 season with a 14-0 loss to eventual state tournament qualifier Grand Island Central Catholic.
The Crusaders pounded out 15 hits to one for the Lady Vikes and capitalized on three Lakeview errors. It was an immediate wakeup call about where the program stood in the first year under new head coach Jasey Reinhart.
Twelve months later, and against GICC, another wakeup call was delivered; this one to the rest of the state.
The Lady Vikes lost to the No. 10 (Journal Star) Crusaders 7-5 but for long stretches were the better team in a game that included a 12-4 edge for Lakeview in hits.
A few crucial wild pitches and passed balls in the second plated five GICC runs and built the Crusaders too large a lead for the Lady Vikes to overcome.
Lakeview drew to within 5-3 after three and a half innings and but saw the comeback come up short. The Lady Vikes had the trying run at the plate with two down in the seventh when a line out to second finished it.
"They capitalized on a few of our errors and miscues, and that was the difference between a win and a loss," Reinhart said. "Overall I'm really happy and proud with the way the girls played. I know it wasn't a win on the scoreboard, but after losing last year 14-0 I was proud that we played a whole game and were in the whole game."
The decisive stretch came in the bottom of the second when the first four GICC hitters all reached and all scored. A single and three walks plus two passed balls, a wild pitch and an RBI single pushed five across.
The passed balls and wild pitches, Reinhart said, are part of the growing process between pitcher Hannah Allen and catcher Paxton Lusche. Lusche moved to the position for her senior season and is still coming along behind the plate.
Allen, a sophomore, walked five and allowed four hits but also struck out 10.
At the plate, every member of the lineup had a hit but one. Molly and Haley Frenzen, together with Calie Booth, had multiple hits. Molly Frenzen was 3 for 4 with a run scored, Haley Frenzen was 2 for 4 with two runs and an RBI and booth went 2 for 4. Allen also drove in two runs and Lusche was 1 for 4 with a triple.
Several had critical plays in the field. Ayshia DeLance caught a tailing liner in right during the third inning with a runner at second, Haley Frenzen relayed a single in from center to Scholl standing at second for a force out in the sixth then ended the inning with a running catch in center.
Molly Frenzen led off with a single, stole second, moved to third on Abbie Scholl's bunt and scored on Haley Frenzen's RBI to left center.
Down 5-1 after two, Lakeview got one run back on Allen's RBI single. Scholl drove in a run to make it 5-3 in the top of the fourth. GICC answered on two errors, a stolen base and a wild pitch in the home half.
Haley Frenzen was aboard in the seventh on an error in right, Allen scored her on an RBI single, Lusche triple and scored on DeLancey's single to left but was stranded on base after Morgan Finecy sent a hard liner at the second baseman.
"The growth that we've made last season at this time to today is just phenomenal," Reinhart said. "I'm excited to use that game as a springboard into our season."
