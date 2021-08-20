Crusaders hold off Lady Vikes in opener

"They capitalized on a few of our errors and miscues, and that was the difference between a win and a loss," Reinhart said. "Overall I'm really happy and proud with the way the girls played. I know it wasn't a win on the scoreboard, but after losing last year 14-0 I was proud that we played a whole game and were in the whole game."

The decisive stretch came in the bottom of the second when the first four GICC hitters all reached and all scored. A single and three walks plus two passed balls, a wild pitch and an RBI single pushed five across.

The passed balls and wild pitches, Reinhart said, are part of the growing process between pitcher Hannah Allen and catcher Paxton Lusche. Lusche moved to the position for her senior season and is still coming along behind the plate.

Allen, a sophomore, walked five and allowed four hits but also struck out 10.

At the plate, every member of the lineup had a hit but one. Molly and Haley Frenzen, together with Calie Booth, had multiple hits. Molly Frenzen was 3 for 4 with a run scored, Haley Frenzen was 2 for 4 with two runs and an RBI and booth went 2 for 4. Allen also drove in two runs and Lusche was 1 for 4 with a triple.