CYSA May 16th sign ups cancelled

Columbus Youth Softball Associations sign ups set for Saturday have been canceled according to an email sent out by the CYSA on Friday night.

According to the details contained in the message, CYSA and several other organizations met Friday with local physicians and the East Central Health District.

Advice given out indicated that there is little support for youth sports to open up from the local healthcare community.

"It was strongly recommended that Platte County should not be looking at youth sports at this time," the email said. "They do not feel that June 1 is a safe time to proceed."

CYSA planned sign ups to take place at the VFW from 8:30 a.m. to noon.

The message went on to say that the association's board of directors will get together next week and make a decision on the future of the season.

