Discoverer softball ends skid, run-rules Lincoln High

The Discoverers softball team snapped its six-game losing streak Tuesday with an 11-0 win over Lincoln High at Bradshaw Park in Columbus.

They recorded 11 runs on 11 hits with six extra-base hits. In the circle, Emma Riedmiller pitched her first shutout of the season, allowing just two hits and striking out five Links.

Jordyn Trotta hit 3 for 3 in the leadoff spot for Columbus, doubling and scoring three times. It was her best game of the season after she saw her seven-game hitting streak come to an end.

"Jordyn's (Trotta) is doing a really good job. She's really stepped into that role of being that leadoff hitter. She's fearless," Columbus head coach Kelsey Plance said. "She's the first one to face the pitcher for us each game and she does exactly that. Just aggressive on the bases. I'm really confident at where she is in the lineup for us."

The No. 2 hitter, second baseman Lindsay Ohnoutka, hit 2 for 3 with three RBIs and one run scored. It was the first time Ohnoutka recorded a hit since Aug. 20 against Omaha Westview.

"She (Ohnoutka) obviously wants to be effective in the box, so she's doing those little things that she needs to do to make the right adjustments," Plance said. "Kudos to her because she's doing what she needs to be doing in order for her to get her hits too. Control what you can control and she's doing that."

Danica Taylor recorded her fourth two-hit game of the season. She singled, tripled and drove in one run.

Plance said in Saturday's LPS Softball Invite the team was swinging at pitches not in the strike zone. On Tuesday, CHS struck out in just four of its 21 at-bats.

"Offensively, we keep getting hitting reps at practice and keep giving them those opportunities to really solidify ourselves in the box," she said. "We worked a lot on being disciplined. We're going to work on that and make sure they're making the right choices in the box."

Trotta singled to lead off the Discoverer first. She stole second, advanced to third on an error and scored on passed ball to put Columbus on the board.

Riedmiller led off the second with a walk and was replaced by a courtesy runner. After a steal of second, Callen Heule grounded an RBI single into left field to make it 2-0.

After a Bella Larsen double and a Trotta single, Ohnoutka lined a two-run triple to left field to double the Discoverer lead to four runs.

In the fifth, the Discoverers scored six two-out runs. Hannah Dahlke lined an RBI double to center, two scored on a Lincoln error, a passed ball, an Ohnoutka RBI single, a passed ball and an RBI triple by Taylor.

"We were stringing hits left and right and making good contact. (Today), we had really good contact," Plance said. "It's just making sure we're keeping away back, getting our hands through the zone and really being disciplined in the box."

Riedmiller stranded a one-out double with a strikeout and a fly out to secure Columbus' first home win of the season. For the Discoverer ace, it's her third straight start with allowing no more than one earned run.

"She's (Riedmiller) opening up more and more, not only on the mound but even to just her teammates. She looks like she's really having fun and I think that obviously brings confidence on the mound for her," Riedmiller said. "We're able to play around a little bit our pitches. We're just continuing working on hitting our spots. She did a really nice job (tonight)."

After suffering three one-run losses in the last four games, including a 1-0 defeat to No. 1 Gretna on Saturday, Plance said it was nice to see the team's hard work result in a win heading into Saturday. Columbus will play in the Norfolk Invite, which features three ranked teams in No. 2 Omaha Marian, No. 7 Fremont and No. 8 Norfolk.

"I keep telling the girls and reiterating to the girls that we're right there with those teams. Going off a six-game losing streak, the win was obviously a confidence booster heading into the weekend and just showing us if we stick to what we're doing and trust the process, we're doing the things that we need to be doing," Plance said. "Going into the weekend, we're going to play some hard softball. Continue to do what we're doing and doing little things right, we're going to be just fine too."