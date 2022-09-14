 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Discoverer softball snaps five-game losing streak, volleyball falls at Kearney

  • Updated
  • 0
Emma Riedmiller

Columbus pitcher Emma Riedmiller throws a pitch on Aug. 18 against Lincoln North Star at Bradshaw Park. Riedmiller pitched a shutout and hit a three-run home run in Tuesday's win.

 SAM FICARRO, THE COLUMBUS TELEGRAM FILE PHOTO

Columbus High softball snapped its five-game losing streak Tuesday night with an 11-0 win against Omaha Central at Bradshaw Park.

The Discoverers drew eight walks and hit a double, triple and a home run for the only three hits of the game.

Emma Riedmiller hit a three-run home run in the first inning. The senior also pitched four shutout innings allowing two hits and striking out four Eagles.

Kelyn Garrelts walked three times and drove in a run. Jordyn Trotta triples, brought a runner home and scored. Kyra Bowen scored twice and Lindsay Ohnoutka and Ashton Thoms stepped on home plate once.

Two Omaha Central errors and Riedmiller's home run put the Discoverers quickly ahead 5-0. In the third, a bases-loaded walk by Bella Larsen and a Trotta RBI sac fly extended the lead to 7-0.

People are also reading…

The Discoverers scored four in the fourth on a bases-loaded walk by Garrelts and Callen Huele and a two-run double by Jaylynn Sylvester to seal the 11-0 win in four innings.

Columbus High improved to 5-12 on the season and will play a doubleheader Thursday at Kearney.

Kearney def. Columbus volleyball 25-16 25-16 25-19: Columbus struggled to get its attack in a groove Tuesday at Kearney. It recorded just 24 kills and a 0.072 hit percentage.

Ellie Thompson posted nine kills and Addi Johnson ended the night with six. Jess Larson posted 17 assists.

Carly Gaedeke's 11 digs was the most on the tea. Lauryn Nitz contributed with four digs and Johnson dug three balls and stuffed two shots.

The Discoverers are 8-6 and will host Lincoln Northwest on Thursday.

Reach The Columbus Telegram sports staff at sports@columbustelegram.com.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Phoenix Suns owner suspended and fined after investigation

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News