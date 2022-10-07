Discoverers capture district runner-up title, their first since 2016

LINCOLN - Columbus High softball finished the season Thursday with its highest postseason placement in six years. The Discoverers defeated Fremont 12-5 to advance to the District A-5 Tournament final against Lincoln East at Doris Bair Softball Complex in Lincoln.

Behind five Spartan home runs, Columbus lost 12-0 capturing a district runner-up plaque as Lincoln East punched its third straight ticket to state.

"It's an amazing feeling. I know a lot of people probably didn't expect us to be here this year, but I'm super proud of this team," Discoverers head coach Kelsey Plance said. "We kept telling them we believe in them 24/7 all the time. It was them believing in themselves this week and I'm super proud with how we finished."

The Discoverers started the season 5-14 before splitting the final 18 games of the season, including earning fourth place at last week's Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament. The top three teams including state qualifiers Lincoln Southwest and East and third-place Norfolk, who reached the A-3 district final.

"I'm super proud with how we came together as a team. I've been preaching to them about districts is the final dance and how we finish. They did exactly that," Plance said. "They kept believing in themselves and their teammates. They strung their hits together. Our defense was stellar. I'm super proud with how finished."

Four seniors led Columbus this year in pitcher and first baseman Emma Riedmiller, second baseman Lindsay Ohnoutka, center fielder Kelyn Garrelts and catcher Jenna Taylor.

Riedmiller hit 2 for 4 with a double, home run and two runs scored against Fremont on Thursday. Garrelts batted 2 for 3 with four RBIs and a run scored in the same game. Ohnoutka started both games Thursday at second base and Taylor drew two walks against the Tigers.

"The four seniors and then including our manager, they've been with us this whole time. I'm super proud of them and I'm super proud with the way they've played," Plance said. "I'm super excited for them in the future. They got a lot of grit and we're definitely going to miss them and we're definitely going to have some shoes to fill."

Riedmiller pitched 14 innings in the district tournament, allowing 12 runs on 16 hits with 16 strikeouts and six walks. The senior, who allowed five runs on four hits against the Spartans, finished as the top Discoverers pitcher with 103 and 2/3 innings pitched.

"She (Riedmiller) pitched really well. She wanted to leave her mark on a program and she definitely did that. Hitting a home run (today) too, that adds on to everything else. I'm super proud of the way Emma finished for us."

Columbus defeated Fremont 12-5 on 13 hits, three doubles and three home runs. Danica Taylor hit 4 for 5 with three RBIs and four runs scored. Riedmiller, Garrelts, Heule and Hannah Dahlke recorded two-hit games. They combined for nine RBIs and two runs scored.

Garrelts, Heule and Dahlke hit three straight run-scoring singles in the first to put the Discoverers ahead 3-0. In the second, Danica and Riedmiller hit back-to-back home runs to double the lead to six runs.

Danica doubled home Kyra Bowen and Garrelts hit an RBI sac fly to put Columbus ahead 8-0. In the next at-bat, Heule launched a two-run home run to center to extend the lead to 10-0.

Down to their final out, the Tigers hit a two-run single in the fourth to extend the game to the fifth. Again down to its final outs, Fremont scored three in the fifth on a two-run home run and an RBI single to cut the deficit to 10-5.

Garrelts concluded the scoring in the bottom half with a two-run single. The Discoverers failed to walk it off up 12-5 after recording three straight outs with the bases loaded.

Heule pitched a three up, three down seventh on a strikeout, ground out and line out to send the Discoverers to the district final.

"We knew that was an elimination game and we wanted to be the eliminator," Plance said. "With that being said, we came in right on top and we were just hitting the crap out of the ball. It's what we've been preaching to them the whole time that they can do it and we strung them all together one through nine."

Columbus was no-hit by Lincoln East, striking out six times. Lexus Hill walked for the only Discoverer baserunner of the game.

The Discoverers return the majority of their team next year. With the experience gained this year as underclassmen, Plance said she's excited for the future of this group.

"If they can see the writing on the wall where we finished now, we can be that team next year taking the district final game," Plance said. "Just believing in ourselves and getting after this offseason and working hard to those goals. I'm super proud where we're going to be."