Discoverers defeat Kearney, fall to two ranked teams at Norfolk Invite

Columbus High softball dropped two of three games at Saturday's Norfolk Invite.

The Discoverers defeated Kearney 11-6 behind a three-hit game from Kyra Bowen and Kelyn Garrelts and three RBIs each from Bowen and Hannah Dahlke.

In the opener, the Discoverers fell to No. 2 Omaha Marian 11-0 and they lost to No. 8 Norfolk 8-3 in the finale to push their record to 4-8.

Columbus jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning against the Bearcats and never looked back. It led 3-1 after one, 7-1 after two and 11-6 after four innings.

The Discoverers recorded four extra-base hits on a double by Lexus Hill, a triple by Emma Riedmiller and home runs from Bella Larsen and Bowen, the first of both of their careers.

Danica Taylor drove in Bowen on a single up the middle and Garrelts scored two on a single to right in the first to put Columbus ahead 3-0.

In the second, following singles by Larsen and Jordyn Trotta, Bowen hit a three-run home run on a 1-0 pitch to center field to put the Discoverers ahead 6-1. Dahlke walked in a run later in the frame to make it 7-1.

Kearney cut the deficit to 7-5 on a two-run home run and a two-run single, but Columbus matched the Bearcats with four in the top of the fourth.

Dahlke singled home Garrelts and Hill and two batters later, Larsen smashed a 1-0 pitch to center field for a two-run homer to make it 11-5.

Riedmiller earned the win in the circle with five innings pitched, six runs allowed on 10 hits and four walks.

In the opening game Saturday against Omaha Marian, the Crusaders scored six in the third and three in the fourth for the 11-0 win.

Riedmiller pitched a scoreless first and allowed two runs in the seconds before running into trouble in the third. She allowed five runs on seven hits in 2 and 1/3 innings. Callen Heule allowed two earned runs in 1 and 2/3 innings with two strikeouts.

Marian hit three doubles and a three-run home run. Columbus only mustered three singles by Trotta, Taylor and Larsen. The Discoverers struck out 10 times.

In the finale, Columbus sported a 2-0 lead after one on RBI singles by Riedmiller and Garrelts.

Norfolk cut the deficit in half in the bottom of the second and took the lead on a four-run third. After an insurance run for the Panthers in the fourth, Columbus plated a run in the sixth on a wild pitch. Norfolk pitched back-to-back strikeouts to secure a 6-3 win.

Taylor and Riedmiller each posted two-hit games. Bowen, Garrelts, Dahlke and Larsen all singled once. Heule pitched three innings in the start and allowed five runs on six hits. Riedmiller allowed one run on two hits in 2 and 1/3 innings.

Columbus will take the field Tuesday at the Lincoln Northeast triangular. It'll face the Rockets and No. 10 Lincoln Pius X.