Discoverers drop two in home tourney

"What it comes down to is that we need to hit the ball, be able to put down a bunt and minimize some base running errors," she said. "We know we can hit, we know we can execute on the bags and we know we can eliminate the strikeouts.

"We did this all before we left off. We need to stop playing scared and get after it."

Norfolk 7, Columbus 2: In the opening game of the day, Norfolk opened the scoring on a three-run home run with two out in the fifth. Columbus cut it to 3-2 after six thanks to a sac bunt by Addie Huele scoring Braun and an error in left field.

Another Norfolk solo homer and three-run shot in the top of the seventh provided the Panthers some breathing room.

Columbus had opportunities to plate the first runs with leadoff singles in the third and fourth but stranded three runners in the process.

Braun, Huele, Camille Pelan and Rylee Renner each had a hit. Renner tossed all seven innings with eight hits, seven earned runs, three walks and seven strikeouts.

Beatrice 7, Columbus 5: Columbus led 2-0 through five innings when Hazlett scored on an error in the fourth and Aliya Ocegura came in on a Kelyn Garrelts ground ball out in the fifth.