Discoverers drop two in home tourney

Columbus High's bats again struggled to put together hits and the Discoverers dropped third and fourth straight losses on Saturday during their makeup tournament.
Scheduled two weeks earlier but then put on hold due to Covid concerns, only Norfolk and Beatrice were able to attend the remake. Norfolk used the long ball in game one for a 7-2 final while Beatrice won an extra-inning affair with three runs in the top of the ninth 7-5. The Lady Orange also blasted multiple home runs.
Columbus created just eight hits total in the two games, only one member of the lineup had more than one hit in a game and the defense committed four total errors. The eight hits are only one less than the total number of home runs the opposition hit, seven, on a day in which a strong wind carried several fly balls over the fence.
Senior Becca Hazlett was 2 for 3 against Beatrice with an RBI, a run and two walks. Tayler Braun was 2 for 4 on the day with two runs and one driven in.
CHS went into time off following a doubleheader sweep of Lincoln High and three games in which Discoverer hitters reached double-digit run totals. Since the return, Columbus (4-10) has scored just 11 total runs in four losses and suffered a shutout.
Following Thursday's doubleheader loss at Kearney, coach Kelsey Newman said she was concerned first-game jitters had returned after the time off. She saw more of that on Saturday.
"What it comes down to is that we need to hit the ball, be able to put down a bunt and minimize some base running errors," she said. "We know we can hit, we know we can execute on the bags and we know we can eliminate the strikeouts.
"We did this all before we left off. We need to stop playing scared and get after it."
Norfolk 7, Columbus 2: In the opening game of the day, Norfolk opened the scoring on a three-run home run with two out in the fifth. Columbus cut it to 3-2 after six thanks to a sac bunt by Addie Huele scoring Braun and an error in left field.
Another Norfolk solo homer and three-run shot in the top of the seventh provided the Panthers some breathing room.
Columbus had opportunities to plate the first runs with leadoff singles in the third and fourth but stranded three runners in the process.
Braun, Huele, Camille Pelan and Rylee Renner each had a hit. Renner tossed all seven innings with eight hits, seven earned runs, three walks and seven strikeouts.
Beatrice 7, Columbus 5: Columbus led 2-0 through five innings when Hazlett scored on an error in the fourth and Aliya Ocegura came in on a Kelyn Garrelts ground ball out in the fifth.
Beatrice tied it in the sixth on a pair of solo home runs. Still deadlocked at 2-2 after seven, the international tiebreaker rules came into play in the eighth. Beatrice started the inning with a runner on second and quickly capitalized with a two-run home run.
Braun's RBI double then a stolen base and Braun's run on a passed ball pushed the contest into the ninth. A one-our single to left then two out, two-run shot to left gave Beatrice a 7-4 advantage.
Columbus answered back once more on Hazlett's RBI grounder to left but a tapper back to the pitcher and a strikeout ended Discoverer hopes for another extra-inning comeback.
Ocegura was the only other Discoverer to earn a base hit beside Braun and Hazlett. Renner tossed all nine innings, allowing 13 hits, five earned runs, walking four and striking out six.
Columbus was back in action Monday a Fremont. Check Wednesday's issue of The Telegram or our website, columbustelegram.com, for quicker results.
"It's time to refocus and compete the next weeks to come. I believe that we can do this, our girls are talented, I just want them to realize how talented they are," Newman said. "I believe they will see that with a couple more wins under our belt.
"We will continue to make the small victories on our end and ask the question after every game, 'Did we compete?' If we can do that, and honestly say we did, then we are winning in my book. We will find it; just need to finish."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!