Discoverers end regular season with fourth place at HAC Tournament

Columbus High softball entered Saturday's Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament as the No. 7 seed. Just to get into the main draw with the top four seeds, the Discoverers had to defeat Lincoln High in a play-in game.

They accomplished that with an 11-6 win, setting up a quarterfinal matchup with the 10th-ranked Fremont Tigers. The Discoverers used a four-run fourth inning to seal a 4-3 upset win and advance to the semifinals. It was the biggest upset of the day at Bradshaw Park.

Columbus fell to the eventual HAC champions Lincoln Southwest 8-0 in the semifinals. In the third place game, No. 8 Norfolk clipped the Discoverers 9-4 thanks to five runs in the fourth.

"It's a tough conference. We keep telling the girls that we can compete with anybody in our conference and even in the state. It's just if we come together as a team or not," Discoverers head coach Kelsey Plance said. "I'm proud coming out fourth because I think a lot of teams expected us to be lower and so for us to come out on top with fourth place (today), I'm happy for us."

Plance said she hopes Saturday's tournament helps the players believe that they can compete with any team in the state.

"We've been telling them all season that we can compete with anybody in the state when we put our minds to it and that any team is beatable at any given time," Plance said. "We have nothing to lose. It's just believing in that and coming together as one."

Callen Heule and Emma Riedmiller pitched two games each for the Discoverers. Heule pitched the Discoverers to the upset win over Fremont. Heule tossed six innings, allowing three runs, one earned, on five hits with one walk and three strikeouts. Against Southwest, Heule allowed four earned runs and struck out three.

Riedmiller earned the win in the play-in game, allowing six runs, three earned, on seven hits. The senior punched out five Links. In the third place game, Riedmiller gave up four earned runs.

"They controlled a lot of the game for us. It was just a couple things on defense that we needed to respond on," Plance said. "Super proud of our pitchers and where they need to be right now moving into districts. Looking forward that they stay healthy and we're controlling what we can control next Wednesday."

Jordyn Trotta set the tone at the top of Columbus' lineup. The Discoverer shortstop hit 4 for 10 with three RBIs, two walks and one run scored.

"Jordy (Trotta) has done exactly what she needs to do as a leadoff hitter. She's the first one to face the pitchers for us," Plance said. "She does exactly her job. I couldn't be more prouder of her. She does a tremendous job, so I'm excited for her."

Lindsay Ohnoutka, Riedmiller and Heule led the Discoverers offense in the play-in versus Lincoln High. Ohnoutka doubled, drove in three runs and scored once. Riedmiller hit her second home run of the season, a two-run inside-the-park long ball for the final Discoverer runs of the game. Heule drove in two runs and scored once.

Columbus also drew nine walks. Kelyn Garrelts produced three free passes and Riedmiller and Hannah Dahlke walked twice each.

The Links jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first, but the Discoverers responded with six runs in the home half. A single, fielder's choice and a walk loaded the bases for Garrelts. She drew a walk to score the first CHS run. An error cut the deficit to 3-2 before Ohnoutka launched a bases-clearing double. The Columbus second baseman scored on the same play on an error to put the team ahead 6-2.

The lead was extended to 9-3 on Heule's RBI single, a steal of home and a bases-loaded walk by Dahlke. Riedmiller's home run capped the victory.

Trotta's two RBI singles and Lexus Hill and Dahlke's RBI doubles led Columbus to the comeback win over the Tigers. Fremont led 3-0 after three innings following an error in the first and a fielder's choice and RBI sac fly in the third.

A Garrelts hit by pitch and a Heule single put two on for Hill, who doubled to left on an 0-1 pitch to plate the first Columbus run. Two pitches later, Dahlke laced an RBI double of her own to left to make it 3-2. After a strikeout, Trotta grounded a two-run single through the right side to put the Discoverers ahead 4-3.

Heule faced a two-out jam in the fifth after back-to-back singles by Fremont, but a ground out to third baseman Danica Taylor ended the threat. Trotta and Taylor combined for a 6-5 double play to end the game. Heule retired eight of the final 14 batters she faced.

The Discoverer bats fell silent against Southwest in the semifinals as they were no-hit by Silver Hawks pitcher Sam Bank. Trotta led off the game with a walk and Heule was hit by a pitch for the only two baserunners of the game. Columbus struck out nine times.

Columbus and Norfolk featured three ties and one lead change. Offensively, Riedmiller and Garrelts recorded two-hit games. Trotta, Garrelts and Dahlke combined for the three RBIs.

In the first, the Discoverers led 2-0 on a passed ball and an RBI single by Garrelts. Norfolk answered with a three-run home run in the home half to take a one-run lead into the second.

Trotta tied the game with an RBI single after Dahlke led off the second with a single. A Columbus error put Norfolk ahead 4-3, but it evened the game in the third on a bases-loaded walk by Dahlke. A pickoff ended the top of the third with Columbus having the bases loaded.

The Panthers sent 10 hitters to the plate in the fourth and scored five runs on an RBI ground out, fielder's choice, steal of home, an error and an RBI single. Riedmiller and Garrelts singled in the fifth, but a line-out double play and a strikeout ended the game.

Columbus ended the regular season with an 11-21 record. It'll open the postseason Wednesday in a district tournament. The tournaments will be announced by the NSAA on Monday. Plance described the season as a bit of a rollercoaster.

"Up and down a little bit. Sometimes our bats are on, sometimes the defense's on," she said. "Kind of just finding things together, but I have no doubt in my mind that we'll come together and compete at districts. We always do. Just kind of looking forward to seeing how we compete next week."