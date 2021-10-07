Discoverers fight to district semifinals

Columbus saw its most successful softball season in six years come to an end on Thursday in Gretna in a 4-3 loss to the state's top-ranked squad.

Following a loss in the first round of the A-1 district tournament on Wednesday, Columbus fought through the loser's bracket with two wins but had its momentum stopped by No. 1 Gretna in the semifinals in a 4-3 defeat.

A win over the Dragos would have earned CHS a chance at state and a rematch with Papillion-La Vista South. The Titans handed the Discoverers an 8-2 loss in the opening round before Columbus came back with an 11-0 win over Lincoln High and a 10-0 defeat of Omaha Bryan.

Meanwhile, Gretna lost to Papio South 8-6 and was relegated to the loser's bracket where Columbus was waiting. The Dragos led 4-1 through four innings before Columbus plated two in the sixth and made for an interesting finish.

Senior pitcher Rylee Renner worked around a one-out error in the bottom of the sixth with a grounder to first and a fly ball to left. The Columbus bats then went to work and drew two walks in the top of the seventh. Addi Kudron drew the first with two down then moved into scoring position on a grounder from Emma Riedmiller. Marissa Colegrove drew another walk and took first base as the go-ahead run. The late-inning comeback fell just short on a ground ball to third in the next at-bat.

Gretna then lost to Papio South 7-1. For more on this game and the Columbus softball season be sure to check our website (ColumbusTelegram.com) and future issues of The Telegram.

Reach The Telegram sports staff via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.