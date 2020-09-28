Discoverers snap skid in Lincoln

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Columbus softball put an end to a recent skid of 10 losses with a win over North Platte on Saturday. The Discoverers went on to lose their next two but at least built a little bit of momentum going into the final week of the season.

Columbus defeated North Platte 9-8, lost to Norris 12-0 and Lincoln Northeast 8-4.

Columbus 9, North Platte 8: Columbus led 6-0 through one and a half innings before North Platte plated two in the bottom half of the second. It remained that way until the fifth when one Discoverer run and three by the Bulldogs tied it 7-7 with two innings remaining.

Both sides traded runs in the sixth. Columbus scored the eventual winning run when Kelyn Garrelts scored on an error at third off the bat of Tayler Braun. Garrelts started the inning at second on the international tiebreaker rule, remained there after a strikeout but then came around on Braun's hot shot.

Braun was 3 for 5 with two runs scored and two RBIs, Camille Pelan had two hits in four at bats and scored a run and Aliya Ocegura had two hits, drove in a run and scored another.

Rylee Renner picked up the win in the circle with all seven innings, eight hits, seven runs, three earned, seven strikeouts and four walks.