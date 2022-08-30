Discoverers softball nearly upset No. 1 Gretna

Columbus High softball dropped all three games in Saturday's LPS Softball Invite in Lincoln, but it nearly pulled off an upset of No. 1 Gretna.

The top-ranked Dragons defeated the Discoverers 1-0 on a run scored in the first inning. Columbus out hit Gretna 6-5 as Emma Riedmiller pitched five innings, allowing just the one run on five hits. The Discoverer starter also hit 2 for 3 at the plate.

Gretna drew a walk and a one-out RBI double for the game's only run. Two of its five hits came in the opening frame against Riedmiller.

Columbus led off the first three innings with a hit. Jordyn Trotta doubled to begin the game, but she was left stranded after three straight strikeouts.

Riedmiller and Jaylynn Sylvester singled in the second and third. Both times Columbus recorded three straight outs.

In the fourth, Riedmiller stranded two walks inducing a pop out and a ground out. Callen Heule and Hannah Dahlke got on a base with nobody out following a single and a walk, respectively. Gretna pitcher Adeline Fliege struck out side to keep it 1-0.

The Discoverers had two runners on base in the sixth on back-to-back singles by Danica Taylor and Riedmiller, but a strikeout and a ground out ended the threat.

In the other two games Saturday, Columbus lost 3-2 to North Platte and 8-4 against No. 6 Elkhorn South.

Trotta hit 2 for 4 with a double and Riedmiller pitched seven quality innings in a one-run defeat against the Bulldogs.

Riedmiller allowed three runs, one earned, on four hits with one walk and three strikeouts. North Platte plated two runs in the first and a run in the third. Columbus scored one in the first and seventh.

The Discoverers pulled within 3-2 on a two-out RBI double by Bella Larsen. Trotta, in the next at-bat, flew out to center to end the game.

North Platte opened the game with the leadoff hitter reaching on an error. Two batters later, the Bulldogs hit a two-run home run over the left field wall to lead 2-0.

Trotta scored the first Columbus run on a wild pitch after singling to lead off the inning. She advanced to second on a passed ball and stole third.

Ridemiller singled and Jenna Taylor walked to put Discoverers on base with no one out in the second. Columbus struck out twice and popped out to end the frame with no runs.

North Platte increased the lead to 3-1 on two errors in the third. Trotta doubled in the fifth with two outs, but a strikeout ended the threat.

In the final game of the day, Elkhorn South used a six-run second inning to put the game out of reach. The Storm hit two doubles and a three-run home run against Columbus starter Heule.

Riedmiller recorded another two-hit game, ending with a single, double, RBI and run scored.

Columbus scored three runs in the fourth to pull within 7-3 on an RBI double by Riedmiller and an error. An RBI sac bunt by Jenna scored Riedmiller. In the fifth, Kelyn Garrelts singled home Sylvester to make it 7-4. Elkhorn South responded with a run in the fifth.

The Discoverers were 2-6 on the season entering Tuesday's game against Lincoln High.