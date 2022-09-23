Discoverers softball sweep Lincoln Southeast

Columbus High softball received balanced contributions on offense and strong defense behind pitchers Emma Riedmiller and Callen Heule to sweep Lincoln Southeast Thursday night at Bradshaw Park.

The Discoverers defeated Lincoln Southeast 11-8 and 7-4 to improve to 7-14 on the season.

"We played as a team. We were doing the things we've been practicing the whole year. We just proved (tonight) that we can come out and we can play together," Discoverers head coach Kelsey Plance said. "We can do the things that we've been preaching about. It was an overall team win, so that's what I'm excited about and that's what I'm happy about moving forward."

In game one, Danica Taylor, Riedmiller and Heule recorded two-hit games. Taylor doubled, tripled, drove in two runs and scored twice. Riedmiller singled twice and brought home three Discoverers. Heule ended the game with two RBIs.

Kyra Bowen, who hit 2 for 2 with three runs in the first game, tied game two with an inside-the-park two-run home run. Ashton Thoms hit a go-ahead RBI double in the bottom of the first to put the Discoverers up for good.

Riedmiller pitched 6 and 1/3 innings and Heule saved the game recording the final two outs. In game two, after allowing two runs in the first inning, Heule fired four consecutive shutout innings.

Heule allowed one run in the sixth and seventh innings on a sac fly and an error, respectively. It was Heule's first seven-inning complete game of the season.

Plance said it's nice to have those two pitchers as a combo to utilize as they head towards the season's home stretch.

"She (Heule) kept her composure. It's just kind of reminding them to stay tall and control what we can control," Plance said. "If we don't get that one call, let's try backing in and nibble at that spot again. It's just having that composure out there and let them put that ball in play and trusting your defense behind you and not forcing pitches."

Taylor described what it was like playing behind both pitchers.

"We definitely depend on them quite a bit. When they hit their spots, we know our defense has them," Taylor said. "When they don't, we still have their backs even if things don't go their way."

The Discoverers flashed the leather on Thursday. Jordyn Trotta caught line drives and made numerous diving plays to keep the ball on the infield. Thoms subbed in to play defense in game two and caught a few pop ups and fielded multiple grounders. The outfield trio of Hannah Dahlke, Kelyn Garrelts and Bowen ran down line drives to the outfield.

Plance said the team played with a sense of urgency Thursday night.

"We've been practicing defense a lot. It was something I didn't think we would have an issue at all. Jordy (Trotta) was making the plays. She was very gritty. She wants the ball. She's hungry, so she was doing all that. To get Ash (Thoms) some time out there was awesome to see her do her thing. I'm very impressed with her and very proud of her," Plance said. "There was a lot of people that did great things on defense. Our communication is something we've been really focusing on at practice and continuing through the plays and we did that."

The Discoverers took a 3-1 lead in the first inning of game one on a two-run triple by Taylor and an RBI single by Riedmiller. Lincoln Southeast pulled in front in the third with three runs on a double, error and single. Bowen tied the game at 4-4 in the home half on an error.

Trotta hit an RBI ground out in the fourth to put Columbus ahead 5-4. Riedmiller's two-run single and a Jenna Taylor RBI ground out grew the lead to 8-4.

Garrelts hit an RBI single with Heule driving in a pair on a single to center to extend the lead to 11-4. The Knights scored fourth in the seventh, but Jenna threw out a runner at second base and Heule recorded a strikeout to end the game.

Heule settled in to game two after allowing two runs on four hits. With two Knights on base in the first, Heule recorded a strikeout and a line out to limit the damage.

In a run of four shutout frames, Heule allowed just two singles. She retired eight straight and 15 of 16 Knights during that span.

That allowed the offense to pad the lead. Bowen grounded into a fielder's choice to extend the Discoverer lead to 4-2 in the second. In the third, a dropped pop up in shallow center fielder scored Garrelts and Lexus Hill to put Columbus ahead 6-2. An error in the sixth plated the seventh CHS run of the game.

The Discoverers will take the field on Saturday at the Lincoln Southeast Invite and then travel to Kearney for a doubleheader on Monday and Norfolk for two games Tuesday. Plance said the team is in a good place.

"I always talk about how districts is like the final dance to get you to the prom being state. We want to get a good seeding at districts and all that, but ultimately, it's how we finish, how we represent Columbus," Plance said. "Right now where we're sitting, we got Kearney on Monday, we got Norfolk on Tuesday, teams that we can compete with. It's exciting going on from this and moving forward."