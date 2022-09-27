Discoverers split doubleheader at Kearney, upset Norfolk

Columbus High softball traveled to Kearney for a doubleheader Monday after its originally scheduled doubleheader was postponed on Sept. 15.

The Discoverers won game one 7-5 behind four runs in the seventh inning. In the nightcap, they suffered their first extra-inning loss of the season losing 9-8 in eight innings. Kearney hit a two-out walk-off single to earn the doubleheader split.

Danica Taylor led the Columbus offense in the first game, hitting 3 for 4 with a triple, two RBIs and a run scored. Lexus Hill batted 2 for 3 with two doubles, two RBIs and two runs. Jordyn Trotta also tallied a two-hit game, recording a triple, an RBI and a run.

Callen Heule pitched a complete game allowing five unearned runs on six hits. Heule walked one Bearcat and struck out four.

Taylor hit an RBI triple in the first. In the second, Hill doubled home Lindsay Ohnoutka and Trotta tripled home Hill to put Columbus ahead 3-1.

Kearney scratched across a run in the fifth and took its first lead in the sixth on an RBI sac fly and an RBI double.

Following a Hannah Dahlke single, Hill tied the game at 4-4 in the seventh on an RBI double. Two batters later, Bella Larsen delivered a go-ahead RBI triple to right field. Taylor and Ohnoutka hit RBI singles later in the frame to put the Discoverers ahead 7-4 heading to the bottom of the seventh.

Heule allowed a single and a walk to start the home half, but a ground out, RBI sac fly and a ground out sealed the victory.

The Discoverers came back in the night cap, erasing an 8-4 deficit to tie the game in the sixth on an RBI triple by Taylor and a Kearney error.

Heule pitched the game into extras after stranding two Bearcats on base in the seventh. After Columbus only drew one walk in the eighth, the Bearcats hit a two-out walk-off single following a sac bunt and a pop out.

In relief of Emma Riedmiller, Heule pitched five innings and allowed three runs on eight hits. She struck out two Bearcats.

At the plate, Taylor, Kelyn Garrelts and Ohnoutka recorded two-hit games. Ohnoutka drove in three runs. Kyra Bowen, Ashton Thoms and Ohnoutka doubled and Trotta and Taylor tripled.

In Saturday's Lincoln Southeast Invite, the Discoverers defeated their first ranked opponent of the season. Columbus upset No. 7 Norfolk 8-7 behind two four-run innings.

Taylor hit a two-run home run and Trotta and Garrelts drove in two runs each. Heule earned the win. In five innings, she allowed seven unearned runs on seven hits with a walk and four strikeouts.

Columbus trailed 5-0 before it scored four runs in the third, all with two outs. Trotta scored on a passed ball. After Riedmiller walked, Garrelts hit a two-run triple to right to cut the deficit to 5-3. Heule's RBI single brought the Discoverers within a run heading to the fourth.

Trotta propelled Columbus into the lead on a two-run single to left following an Ohnoutka double, an error and a Hill walk. Two batters later, Taylor lined a home run over the right field wall to put Columbus ahead 8-5.

The Panthers pulled within a run in the fifth on an error and an RBI single, but Heule struck out the final batter of the game with the tying run on third to seal the 8-7 win.

In the other two games of the day, Lincoln Southeast defeated Columbus 6-2 and Class B No. 7 Elkhorn won 6-4.

The Discoverers mustered just two runs on two hits against Southeast. Dahlke scored on an error and Larsen scored on a wild pitch in the fifth and final inning.

Elkhorn walked it off against on a two-run home run on a 3-2 pitch off Riedmiller in the fifth. Columbus tied the game at 4-4 in the fourth on an RBI single by Trotta, a bases-loaded walk by Bowen and a two-run single by Taylor.

The Discoverers entered Tuesday's doubleheader at Norfolk with a 9-17 record.