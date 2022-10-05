Discoverers stave off elimination at district tournament

LINCOLN - After a one-run loss to Fremont sent Columbus High softball to the loser's bracket, the Discoverers earned run-rule wins over Omaha Benson and Omaha Burke Wednesday to advance in the District A-5 Tournament at Doris Bair Softball Complex in Lincoln.

The Discoverers broke out the bats, outscoring Benson and Burke 26-4 in two elimination games to live to fight for another day.

"It feels good," CHS right fielder Kyra Bowen said. "We came here fighting and we put a lot into this game."

Leading the charge on offense was Bowen and designated player Lexus Hill. Each player hit two home runs in three games Wednesday and they combined for 13 RBIs and nine runs scored.

"Super proud of them. Kyra (Bowen) coming off of some not-so-great bats for what she thought was not great bats and coming out and putting the ball in play for us. She has so much power and that's what we keep reminding her is just to make contact and the ball's going to go," Discoverers head coach Kelsey Plance said. "For Lex (Hill) as a sophomore just to really step up and the role she has as the DP for us that game during Fremont and the other couple games. She does a great job making the adjustments in the box and putting the ball in play."

Callen Heule and Emma Riedmiller pitched 13 of the 14 innings Wednesday. Heule allowed five runs on six hits in the first inning against Fremont. From that point, Heule and Riedmiller combined to allow just three runs on five hits the rest of the game.

Riedmiller struck out all six batters she faced against Benson. Heule and Riedmiller combined to pitch five innings against Burke, allowing three runs on five hits with three walks and four strikeouts.

"Our pitchers, we still hit our spots. We still did what we needed to do and our defense was working behind us, so it was just believing in themselves," Plance said. "Sometimes pitching is the same thing like hitting. You don't come out on top right away and you just got to keep working your way back."

Columbus opened the district tournament with a matchup against Fremont. The Discoverers, who defeated the Tigers in Saturday's HAC Tournament, fell behind 6-0 after two innings, but they didn't back down without a fight.

Bowen jumpstarted the Discoverers with a three-run home run to cut the deficit in half in the third. After Fremont took an 8-3 lead, Riedmiller's RBI sac fly and a fielding error cut the deficit to three.

With two outs in the sixth, Hill launched a two-run home run to left field to pull within a run of the Tigers 8-7. After Riedmiller pitched out of a sixth-inning jam, Columbus was retired in order in the seventh sending them to the loser's bracket.

"We were down 5-0 and kind of the vibe we were getting is are we coming out to play or what are we doing, but we came back up and we took (Tigers pitcher) Ella Cooper on the mound and we just kept hitting away," Plance said. "The dugout energy was amazing and the girls just kept believing in each other and we just bounced back."

Bowen described what the message to the team was after the Fremont defeat.

"They just said keep fighting," Bowen said. "It was a good battle, so just keep with what we're doing."

In a 15-1 victory over Benson, Columbus pounded 11 hits, including home runs from Danica Taylor, Jada Grape and Bowen. Bowen drove in four runs and scored twice and Taylor brought home two Discoverers.

The Discoverers carried that momentum into its final game of the day, an 11-3 win over the Bulldogs.

Hill drove in three runs thanks to a three-run home run in the second inning to open the scoring. Kelyn Garrelts and Jenna Taylor drove in two runs each. Danica doubled twice to complete a 3 for 4 game with two runs scored.

After both teams pitched a scoreless first, Columbus plated three runs in the second and third and four in the fourth. A two-out RBI double by Danica put the game in run-rule territory.

The Discoverer offense finished the day with 33 runs, 30 hits, three doubles and six home runs.

"It's just them having that confidence in the box. We faced Ella (Cooper) four times now from Fremont," Plance said. "It was just, 'Girls, you know how to hit the ball. You've seen her before, just trusting the process.' Them believing themselves in the box and having fun with it is what we did (today)."

Columbus will play the loser of Fremont-Lincoln East in an elimination game at 1 p.m. Thursday. The winner of that game will advance to the district tournament final where it would need to beat the winner of Fremont-Lincoln East twice to qualify for the state tournament.

"It's the final dance. They know exactly what to do," Plance said. "It's just taking these wins and rolling with them and the reps that we got from (today), let them carry over into (tomorrow). They're doing exactly what they needed to do, so we're looking forward to (tomorrow)."