Discoverers sweep Buena Vista, Omaha Westview for first wins of season

After Thursday's doubleheader was postponed due to weather, Columbus High softball took the field Saturday in Omaha for its first official games of the season facing two first-year schools in Buena Vista and Omaha Westview.

The Discoverers dominated both games, defeating Buena Vista 14-0 in three innings and Westview 13-1 in four for their first wins of the season. Columbus outhit both teams 22-1 as Jordyn Trotta, Danica Taylor and Callen Heule recorded three hits apiece. Trotta and Heule each recorded four RBIs on the day. Kyra Bowen finished with three RBIs and five players drove in a pair.

Emma Riedmiller pitched five innings on the day allowing one run on two hits along two walks and five strikeouts.

Columbus head coach Kelsey Plance said the team brought a lot more energy than they did Thursday before the game was postponed.

"We kind of it really harped at practice on Friday that we can control a lot of things and that's our energy, out attitude and our effort. I think everything else was there except for the energy on Thursday, so we really focused on bringing that energy with us on Saturday to come out and stay on top," Plance said. "Obviously a lot of nerves were still playing a factor since we haven't gotten our first game in yet, but the girls definitely succeeded with the energy."

In game one against Buena Vista, Columbus plated nine runs in the first and five in the second. Ten Discoverers recorded a hit. Trotta tallied three RBIs while Hannah Dahlke, Bella Larsen and Ashton Thoms drove in two each.

Riedmiller and Heule combined to no-hit the Bison, striking out six of the nine batters they faced.

"Emma (Riedmiller) came out, still working on hitting her spots. She did a nice job of controlling things from the mound," Plance said. "Callen (Heule), when she got her opportunity, I think a lot of nerves were still within, but she definitely came out and she put the ball where she needed to put the ball. The more experience she gets on that varsity mound, the more confident she'll become."

Trotta scored the opening run on a wild pitch after drawing a leadoff walk. Kelyn Garrelts, Taylor and Riedmiller all scored on a wild pitch to grow the Discoverer lead to 4-0. Dahlke doubled home Jenna Taylor and Lindsay Ohnoutka with Trotta clearing the bases on an RBI single to right to make it 9-0.

In the second, Heule hit an RBI single, Larsen hit a two-run double and Thoms hit a two-run triple in consecutive at-bats to extend the lead to 14-0. Heule struck out the side in the third to seal the victory.

"Offensively the first game, we told them to go into the box and just be disciplined as far as being selective with the pitches," Plance said. "We drew a lot of walks, but we also put the ball in play when we needed to. We talked about how we might be focusing on small ball game just to really focus in on of taking selective pitches."

The Discoverers entered the third inning of its second game of the day against Westview tied 1-1. They broke the game open with a nine-run third inning and tacked on three in the fourth for the 13-1 win.

Trotta, Danica, Riedmiller, Ohnoutka and Heule recorded two-hit games. Heule and Bowen drove in a game-high three runs with Danica and Riedmiller tallying two RBIs.

Danica scored the game's first run of the game on a Riedmiller single to right field. Westview tied the game with a two-out run in the second.

Columbus batted the entire lineup in the third before recording an out. It hit four singles, three doubles, a walk and a fielder's choice. Danica lined a two-run double to left with Riedmiller following up that with an RBI double to make it 4-1.

Heule singled home Riedmiller and Jenna to increase the advantage to 6-1. A Bowen two-run double and back-to-back RBI ground outs by Trotta and Garrelts extended the Discoverer lead to 10-1 heading to the fourth.

After a three up, three down inning from Riedmiller in top of the fourth, the Discoverers tacked on three more runs. Heule doubled home a run and stole home with Bowen driving in a run on a ground out to grow the lead to 12 runs.

"Pitching was a little bit different than the Buena Vista game, so the pitchers for Westview put the ball where they needed to put the ball and our girls executed in the box," Plance said. "We were definitely aggressive on the bases and taking those extra opportunities we had. A lot of the girls came in clutch offensively, so that's exciting to see."

Riedmiller closed out the game stranding two Wolverines on base with a fly out and a pop out.

Columbus returns home Tuesday for a doubleheader against the reigning Class A state champions Lincoln Southwest. The Discoverers lost both games against the Silver Hawks last season 9-2 and 8-4.

"It's a good opportunity. There's nothing to lose on our end or anything like that. We're going to go out and compete. It's an opportunity to see where we are when it comes to competing with those top A classes and just seeing where we are offensively and defensively," Plance said. "Every day when we're together, as Columbus High softball is another opportunity for us to get better and that's kind of what we're focusing on. As long as we keep bringing the energy, our attitudes are where they need to be and our effort, I think we'll be able to compete with those top dogs."