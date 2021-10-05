Dukes down Vikes in subdistrict semis

Lakeview had the hitting, but so too did York in an offensive and sometimes mistake-filled subdistrict matchup on Monday in Aurora. The Dukes jumped out to a 9-2 lead through 3 and 1/2 innings and held off a late Lady Vikes surge for a 14-10 victory that ended the Lakeview season at 16-10.
The two teams combined for 26 hits but also 13 errors that led to 10 unearned runs. Lakeview errors accounted for four unearned. That plus three home runs by the Dukes, two solos and a two-run shot, were too much to overcome for a Lady Vikes squad that left 12 on base and went 3 for 22 (.136) with runners in scoring position.
That figure, among all the others, was the one that was most frustrating. Despite eight errors, 15 hits and three home runs, Lakeview has right there and could have claimed a win with just a few more hits.
Only two half innings were completed without a run crossing the plate. York led 5-1 after two, 5-2 after three, 9-3 after four, 10-7 after five and 12-9 after six. Lakeview answered every York run with one or more of its own but only once, the four-run fifth, did it match or exceed the York output.
Thus, the Lady Vikes were always chasing. A single, stolen base and passed ball had them down 1-0 after the first. Three hits, a dropped third strike and a two-run blast made it 5-0 through 1 and 1/2.
Lakeview plated lone runs in the second, third and fourth but gave up four in the top of the fourth. Morgan Fincey was hit by a pitch with two down in the second and scored on Molly Frenzen's double. Haley Frenzen doubled to start the third and eventually scored on Hannah Allen's squeeze bunt. Abbie Scholl singled and scored on a error in the third.
Five York singles and four runs made it 9-3 after four. The Dukes added to that on two errors and a sac fly in the fifth before Lakeview nearly got it all back in the bottom half. Allen singled and scored on an error, Paxton Lusche walked and scored on Molly Frenzen's RBI single, Ayshia DeLancey reached on an error and scored on another and Molly Frenzen came in on an error.
The two teams traded two runs in the sixth. York scored two in the seventh while Lakeview answered with just one. The Lady Vikes had two on and one down but left the tying run in the on-deck circle with a pair of back-to-back groundouts.
The Frenzens, Scholl and Allen all had two hits. Molly Frenzen drove in two. Allen tossed all seven innings and gave up 10 earned runs on 15 hits, two walks and four strikeouts.
The program says goodbye to four seniors. Sixteen wins is the most for the program since 18 in 2009.