Dukes down Vikes in subdistrict semis

Lakeview had the hitting, but so too did York in an offensive and sometimes mistake-filled subdistrict matchup on Monday in Aurora. The Dukes jumped out to a 9-2 lead through 3 and 1/2 innings and held off a late Lady Vikes surge for a 14-10 victory that ended the Lakeview season at 16-10.

The two teams combined for 26 hits but also 13 errors that led to 10 unearned runs. Lakeview errors accounted for four unearned. That plus three home runs by the Dukes, two solos and a two-run shot, were too much to overcome for a Lady Vikes squad that left 12 on base and went 3 for 22 (.136) with runners in scoring position.

That figure, among all the others, was the one that was most frustrating. Despite eight errors, 15 hits and three home runs, Lakeview has right there and could have claimed a win with just a few more hits.

Only two half innings were completed without a run crossing the plate. York led 5-1 after two, 5-2 after three, 9-3 after four, 10-7 after five and 12-9 after six. Lakeview answered every York run with one or more of its own but only once, the four-run fifth, did it match or exceed the York output.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Thus, the Lady Vikes were always chasing. A single, stolen base and passed ball had them down 1-0 after the first. Three hits, a dropped third strike and a two-run blast made it 5-0 through 1 and 1/2.