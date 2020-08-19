'Efficient' Lady Vikes seek turnaround

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Jasey Reinhart has, like almost every new coach taking the reins of a program, emphasized a "back to the basics" mentality. Over the summer and at the start of fall camp, the word "efficient" has constantly been on her lips.

She's used it so much that, finally, one day a player had to ask exactly what she meant.

"We kept talking about it this summer, and one of the girls said, ‘Coach, you keep saying efficient, and I don’t know what that means,'" Reinhart recalled on Monday after practice. "So now, I’ve got a shirt that says efficient and lists the definition."

Junior Abbie Scholl presented Reinhart with the shirt tongue-in-cheek when fall practice began last week. Now, if there's any confusion, Reinhart can point to the shirt.

By the end of the season, it may be an cute, inconsequential little story that makes up just a part of the larger picture of Lady Vikes softball in 2020. However, for the team to improve on its 3-24 record from a year ago, Reinhart believes doing the small things just a little bit better from day to day is the first step in sparking a turnaround.

Efficient means one thing on a T-shirt. In softball, Reinhart said it has to do with playing every part of the game without wasted motion.