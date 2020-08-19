'Efficient' Lady Vikes seek turnaround

Jasey Reinhart has, like almost every new coach taking the reins of a program, emphasized a "back to the basics" mentality. Over the summer and at the start of fall camp, the word "efficient" has constantly been on her lips.
She's used it so much that, finally, one day a player had to ask exactly what she meant.
"We kept talking about it this summer, and one of the girls said, ‘Coach, you keep saying efficient, and I don’t know what that means,'" Reinhart recalled on Monday after practice. "So now, I’ve got a shirt that says efficient and lists the definition."
Junior Abbie Scholl presented Reinhart with the shirt tongue-in-cheek when fall practice began last week. Now, if there's any confusion, Reinhart can point to the shirt.
By the end of the season, it may be an cute, inconsequential little story that makes up just a part of the larger picture of Lady Vikes softball in 2020. However, for the team to improve on its 3-24 record from a year ago, Reinhart believes doing the small things just a little bit better from day to day is the first step in sparking a turnaround.
Efficient means one thing on a T-shirt. In softball, Reinhart said it has to do with playing every part of the game without wasted motion.
"It’s a game of split seconds and inches," Reinhart said. "So, it’s about being efficient in doing everything we do so we can eliminate some of that time and distance."
As predictable as Reinhart's fundamental approach may be, she saw how the program struggled last season as an assistant coach.
The Lady Vikes dropped 10 in a row at the start of 2019 following a season-opening win. Lakeview was outscored 122-26 during that stretch, committed 25 errors and hit just .221. Lady Vike pitching walked 67 hitters in the first 11 games.
It was a tough start that only became tougher. By the time it was over, Lakeview had lost 14 times by 10 or more runs.
Every part of the game suffered. But perhaps most telling was how adversity began to seep into the team's confidence. Without digging into private details, it's enough to say there was some difficulty staying positive.
If efficient fundamentals are the physical target for Reinhart on the field, building and maintaining a a new outlook between the ears goes hand in hand.
“We’re staying focused on respecting the game so when we’re here all of our focus and mental energy is on the game, and being positive, of course," she said. "All your mental energy is focused on making the team better."
Helping her accomplish that this season is a team that includes four seniors, will likely depend on production at the plate to win games and includes several youngsters already poised to make an impact.
Lakeview scored one run four times in 2019 and was shut out on five occasions. Reinhart has seen better hitting so far in practice and was impressed with what she saw Saturday during a scrimmage in terms of power.
In the circle, senior Lizzy Sand, Scholl and freshman Hannah Allen will all have an opportunity. Even if one of those three emerges as the top option, it seems likely Reinhart will remain with somewhat of a rotation. With a freshman in the mix, she doesn't wan to stunt any potential development by moving on from a rookie too quickly.
None of the three are particularly dominant, making solid fielding and throwing a priority.
“We’re not going to blow anybody away, but I think we’ll be sufficient on the mound once we get our defense where we need to be," Reinhart said.
Reinhart was fairly certain Monday she knew the lineup card she'll put together for Thursday's game with Grand Island Central Catholic. She's confident in nine for sure, and will probably extend that depth to 10 or 11.
"We’ve got a lot of young girls with a lot of talent," Sand said. "Once we get comfortable with one another, I feel like we can really have a good season."
Allen is one of those talented newcomers. Sand also pointed to Morgan Fincey and Ayshia DeLancey as names Lakeview fans will know before the end of the season.
"I think our coach’s goal is to turn the softball program around and make it a strong team for years to come," Stromberg said. "It’s kind of rebuilding, but we also want to succeed this year."
Sand, Stromberg and fellow seniors Nathaly Loza and America Rodriguez will have a direct hand in ensuring that progress is made. All four want to win, but Reinhart has also been encouraged with the quartet's long-term view.
With ups and downs likely, Reinhart said their leadership will be instrumental in understanding what counts as a step forward.
“I’m focusing more on growth this year instead of saying, ‘Hey this is our goal. If we don’t meet it, it’s a bad year,'" she said. "We have a ways to go to get to that point of being a presence at district and making it to state. But we have to start somewhere."
