Falls City trips up Lakeview in tourney final

A slow start at the plate put Lakeview softball in too big a hole to recover in Saturday's Freeman Invite.

Lakeview won its first two and advanced to the championship against Falls City where the Tigers jumped out to a 9-2 lead through 5 and 1/2. The Lady Vikes plated eight runs in the next two innings but surrendered four more and dropped the contest 13-10.

Lakeview defeated Polk County in the first round 12-2 then took down Weeping Water in the semifinals. The Lady Vikes committed 15 combined errors between the three games but coach Jasey Reinhart said she was more concerned with a slow start with the bats in the final game.

Many of the errors were uncharacteristic mistakes by players and could be attributed to some rust early in the season. Lakeview will look to cut down on those errors but also work on a more consistent performance at the plate ahead of Thursday's home game against Centennial.

The Lady Vikes are 2-2 while the Broncos come in 0-4.