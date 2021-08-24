Falls City trips up Lakeview in tourney final

A slow start at the plate put Lakeview softball in too big a hole to recover in Saturday's Freeman Invite.
Lakeview won its first two and advanced to the championship against Falls City where the Tigers jumped out to a 9-2 lead through 5 and 1/2. The Lady Vikes plated eight runs in the next two innings but surrendered four more and dropped the contest 13-10.
Lakeview defeated Polk County in the first round 12-2 then took down Weeping Water in the semifinals. The Lady Vikes committed 15 combined errors between the three games but coach Jasey Reinhart said she was more concerned with a slow start with the bats in the final game.
Many of the errors were uncharacteristic mistakes by players and could be attributed to some rust early in the season. Lakeview will look to cut down on those errors but also work on a more consistent performance at the plate ahead of Thursday's home game against Centennial.
The Lady Vikes are 2-2 while the Broncos come in 0-4.
"It was kind of a continuation of the GICC game. We were hitting the ball in all three games, some innings more than others. Unfortunately in the championship game, we waited a little too long to get our bats going," Reinhart said. "If we had hit the entire game like we did in the last inning, we would have won in a landslide."
The lone loss included two hits for Abbie Scholl and Morgan Finecy and two RBIs by Kiona Maxwell.
Falls City started the title game with a two-run home run in the first and added two more on two singles and an error in the third. A single run in the fourth on a dropped third strike and two singles then four more in the fifth behind two doubles, a single and an error put the Tigers up by seven.
Finecy and Maxwell scored in the bottom half on an RBI single by Scholl and RBI groundout by Haley Frenzen, but Falls City answered back with two in the sixth.
Lakeview sent 11 to the plate in the sixth and nearly completed the comeback but had flown out to left with two runners on and the tying run at the plate.
Frenzen set the tone in the win over Polk County with three hits, a double, a single and an RBI. Hannah Allen, Paxton Lusche and Ayshia DeLancey each had two hits.
Lakeview scored three in the first and led 3-2 in the third when 10 came up to bat and six scored. Lusche tripled one in, DeLancey followed with an RBI double, Molly Frenzen drove in one on a single to left, two runs came in on an error at short and Scholl stole home.
The Lady Vikes added two in the fourth and one in the fifth.
Lakeview led 8-4 in the sixth against Weeping Water when Indians mounted a three-run comeback. They had the tying run at third with two down when Allen struck out a Weeping Water hitter looking to end the game.
Lusche was 3 for 3 with four driven in while Molly and Haley Frenzen and Scholl each had two hits. Lusche drove in two in the first singled in a run in the third with two outs and did the same in the next inning with two down.
The Lady Vikes put together 34 total hits in the three games.
"I had a feeling we would hit well this year. We put some time in during the offseason, did some hitting drills and its year two in really honing in on fundamentals," Reinhart said. "I think focusing in on those fundamentals is really starting to pay off early in the season as opposed to late in the season like last year."
Allen tossed all but one inning during the three-game stretch, the most she's been responsible for in one weekend so far in her young career.
The sophomore allowed five hits and two earned runs against Polk County while striking out five. She fanned 10 against Weeping Water, gave up six hits and two earned. In the championship, she gave up 13 runs but only four of those were earned, allowed 11 hits and struck out seven. Allen didn't walk a single batter all weekend.
Although Abbie Scholl will have a role in relief at times, Allen has given Lakeview a reliable arm in the circle it hasn't had for a few years.
"It makes everything so much easier," Reinhart said. "Having that solid, reliable arm on the mound, it makes it easier to be able to focus on the other little things that need to be fixed. Now we know she's going to get some by them, and it's nice to be able to count on that."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.