Fifth-ranked Bluejays blast Lady Vikes

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lakeview softball managed just one hit and committed six errors in a road loss Monday at Class B No. 5 Seward.

Calie Booth had the only Lakeview hit and the Lady Vikes had only two other base runners on walks. Seward, meanwhile, piled up 12 hits and smashed two home runs and needed just three innings to complete the game.

The Bluejays scored six in the first inning then added four in the second and two in the third.

"We talked about how if we want to compete with a that caliber of a team, we have to prove it," coach Jasey Reinhart said. "We are going to brush ourselves off and get back to making progress toward our goal, which is to put Lakeview softball back on the map."

The Lady Vikes had an opportunity to play with a lead when Ayshia DeLancey and Haley Frenzen both walked with one down in the first. A strikeout then a ground out left them stranded.

Back-to-back singles then a three-run home run gave Seward a 3-0 lead in just its first three hitters. Two errors, two walks and a single allowed four more Bluejay runs to cross the plate.

Lakeview committed two more errors and hit a batter in the second. A leadoff home run then a wild pitch with the bases loaded ended it in the third.