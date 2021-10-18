Final Prep Softball Ratings

Walk it off: Bishop Neumann never left its perch at No. 1 this season, and the Cavaliers showed why at the state tournament, winning four games behind pitching, big defensive plays and timely hitting. GACC was one of three teams left standing at state, but Malcolm gets the edge at No. 3 because the Clippers defeated Bishop Neumann late in the regular season and Yutan/Mead in the state opening round. Kearney Catholic beat St. Cecilia at state, but the Hawkettes get the edge here for a 3-1 season series edge over the Stars. All eight state-qualifying teams return a lot of players next year, so expect the usual suspects when the 2022 preseason ratings roll out.