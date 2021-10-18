Final state softball thoughts: A home run for Lincoln softball

Looking back at Omaha Skutt's impressive march to a 33-0 season and a second straight Class B title, it reminded me of the 2019 and 2020 Papillion-La Vista teams.

To be clear, those Papio teams (two 36-0 seasons) will go down as the two best in state history, and this is not to say this Omaha Skutt team is on par or better than the Jordyn Bahl-led Monarchs.

But the SkyHawks' approach to the season mirrored those of the Papio teams. They were very super-focused, they were relentless and no team was going to stand in the way.

Mission accomplished.

There was never a letdown for Skutt, which also played 13 Class A schools in proving that it also was the best in the state regardless of class.

"I knew it was going to be special," senior Hannah Camenzind said. "Last year we experienced this (winning a title) and we knew we wanted it even more this year.

"We talked about those 65 days and to win all 65 of them, and we did just that."

Skutt will take a 53-game winning streak into 2022.

It was a blast