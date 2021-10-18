Final state softball thoughts: A home run for Lincoln softball

There were a lot of home runs at this year's state softball tournament.
For the Capital City, the biggest home run didn't exactly go over the fence. But when Lincoln Southwest and Lincoln East each stood on the first- and third-base lines as the final teams standing prior to the Class A championship game, it marked a big swing for Lincoln softball.
Lincoln Southwest won 16-7 to capture its fourth state championship, and it marked only the second city-vs.-city state final. The other was 2009 between Southwest and North Star.
"It think it's huge for Lincoln softball," Southwest coach Mark Watt said. "It's really hard to get to the final game and to have two teams from Lincoln to be able to do that, that says a lot for the quality and talent in this town."
After the game, Lincoln East coach Lance Kingery joked the final could have been played at Doris Bair Complex, the home site for all LPS softball games.
But, "I think we agreed that we'll come out here and play every year," he added. "If that's what it takes, we'll be glad to come out here and play every year with each other."
Lincoln East was making its first finals appearance since 2006.
SkyHawks win 65 days
Looking back at Omaha Skutt's impressive march to a 33-0 season and a second straight Class B title, it reminded me of the 2019 and 2020 Papillion-La Vista teams.
To be clear, those Papio teams (two 36-0 seasons) will go down as the two best in state history, and this is not to say this Omaha Skutt team is on par or better than the Jordyn Bahl-led Monarchs.
But the SkyHawks' approach to the season mirrored those of the Papio teams. They were very super-focused, they were relentless and no team was going to stand in the way.
Mission accomplished.
There was never a letdown for Skutt, which also played 13 Class A schools in proving that it also was the best in the state regardless of class.
"I knew it was going to be special," senior Hannah Camenzind said. "Last year we experienced this (winning a title) and we knew we wanted it even more this year.
"We talked about those 65 days and to win all 65 of them, and we did just that."
Skutt will take a 53-game winning streak into 2022.
It was a blast
The 24 teams to reach Hastings combined for 794 homers entering the state tournament and the power show continued at Bill Smith Complex.
There were 109 homers hit over 42 games — 43 in Class B, 41 in Class A and 25 in Class C.
That's up three from last year (106) and down 12 from 2018 (121).
Five games featured six homers or more, including a count of eight in a game between Lincoln East and Millard North.
Impressive rallies
Props to Lincoln East and Yutan/Mead for rallying to the state championship finals after losing first-round games (and both lost by double-digits). Both teams regrouped quickly, won four elimination games apiece, and played for titles Friday.
Their tournament runs also reminded us how hard it is to win a state title from the losers' bracket. By the time East and Yutan/Mead reached Friday's finals, they had each played five games, two more than their finals foes.
Adrenaline runs high at the state tournament, but even those extra games have to take their toll physically and emotionally.
Dare we look ahead?
Class A was wide open this year, and that could be the case again in 2022.
State champion Lincoln Southwest will have a lot of players back, including pitcher Alexis Bradley and outfielder Taylor Korecky.
Some teams to watch for: Papillion-La Vista, Millard North and Norfolk.
Shout outs
The format: There are things to improve, like getting the event more exposure on TV/digital platforms, but four games being played simultaneously at Bill Smith Complex, and the action not stopping for nearly 12 hours, makes for an exciting state event. State softball is very unique in that way.
Mark Watt: He has now led Lincoln Southwest to four state championships. Friday's win against East was win No. 40 on the season for the Silver Hawks, and career win No. 579 for Watt, who is the all-time state leader in wins for a softball coach.
Yutan/Mead: The Patriots went 6-21 in 2020, including 3-18 over their final 21 games. A year later, the team won 31 games and was hoisting a state runner-up trophy. Coach Ryan Glatter and the players have something special building.
Bishop Neumann: Coach Dave Brabec said this was the program's best team, and it was hard to argue after the Cavaliers won state title No. 2 and a program-best 34 games. If you want to watch softball played the right way, go catch a Neumann game sometime.
Morgan Adams: The Lincoln East first baseman had a Super-State junior season that was going to be hard to beat. She topped it anyway, setting the Class A single-season record for home runs with 23.
Kaelan Schultz: The Hastings senior set the all-class record for career homers with 65, and, wow, was No. 65 a bomb. It not only cleared the temporary fence, but it hit the permanent fence 300 feet out.
Madison Divis: The Lincoln Southwest catcher was 11-for-15 (.733) at state with 12 RBIs, including six in the final against East.
Lauren and Hannah Camenzind: The twin sisters from Omaha Skutt went a combined 13-for-22 at the plate, with six homers (three apiece), three doubles and 21 RBIs (Hannah had 12). Those two and Ruby Meylan, who bats behind them, drew a combined 15 walks in four games.