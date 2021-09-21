Fremont sweeps past Columbus

Columbus High softball had trouble slowing down a potent Fremont offense on Monday at home and was handed a doubleheader sweep at the hands of their Tiger rivals 9-1 and 11-10.
Fremont led 4-0 through 2 and 1/2 in game one the answered Columbus' lone run in the bottom with two in the fourth and put it away for good on three in the seventh.
In game two, CHS scored two in the bottom of the seventh and forced extra innings. Fremont responded with two of its own in the eighth, Columbus cut the lead in half moments later but also went down in order and saw the comeback fall short. The losses made it three in a row following a defeat to Norfolk in the final game of the CHS Invite.
The Discoverers had won five in a row at that point but saw their record fall to 13-12.
Columbus generated seven hits in the opener but left two runners on in the first, stranded another in the second and had eight in a row retired at one point. Tayler Braun's leadoff home run in the third was the only CHS run.
She was 2 for 3 while Kelyn Garrelts, Addi Kudron, Rylee Renner, Emma Riedmiller and Hannah Renner each had hits. Fremont junior Ella Cooper drove in three and had a triple while senior Mia Knigge drove in two on three hits including a double.
Rylee Renner and Emma Riedmiller split the pitching duties. Renner went 3 and 1/3 with six hits, six earned runs, five strikeouts and three walks. Riedmiller tossed the remaining 3 and 2/3 with eight hits, three earned, two free passes and two Ks.
Columbus fell behind 6-1 after the top of the second in game two then cut it to 6-5 with four runs in the home half. Erin Smith drove in Maddie Berger after Berger doubled, Heule singled and scored two and Kaylee Gerber tripled to bring in Heule.
The two teams traded runs the rest of the way, two in the top of the fourth for Fremont and one for Columbus in the bottom then one each in the sixth leaving CHS down 9-7 with three outs to work with.
Rylee Renner singled, moved to third on Callie Backman's one-out double and scored on Hannah Renner's sac fly. Smith singled in the next at-bat and tied it up.
With runners placed at second under the international tiebreaker rule, both teams brought those runners home in the 10th. But Fremont scored its run with a triple and scored that runner with a single in the next at-bat. Columbus had two grounders and a fly ball but couldn't get anyone else on base.
Braun and Heule both had three hits and one double. Heule drove in three. So, too, did Gerber on her triple and 10th inning sac fly.
Rylee Renner started and threw the first 1 and 1/3 with six hits and six runs against. Riedmiller came in and tossed the final 6 and 2/3 with 12 hits, four earned and two strikeouts.
Columbus goes back on the road Thursday for a doubleheader at 7-17 Lincoln Southeast.
