Fremont sweeps past Columbus

Columbus High softball had trouble slowing down a potent Fremont offense on Monday at home and was handed a doubleheader sweep at the hands of their Tiger rivals 9-1 and 11-10.

Fremont led 4-0 through 2 and 1/2 in game one the answered Columbus' lone run in the bottom with two in the fourth and put it away for good on three in the seventh.

In game two, CHS scored two in the bottom of the seventh and forced extra innings. Fremont responded with two of its own in the eighth, Columbus cut the lead in half moments later but also went down in order and saw the comeback fall short. The losses made it three in a row following a defeat to Norfolk in the final game of the CHS Invite.

The Discoverers had won five in a row at that point but saw their record fall to 13-12.

Columbus generated seven hits in the opener but left two runners on in the first, stranded another in the second and had eight in a row retired at one point. Tayler Braun's leadoff home run in the third was the only CHS run.

She was 2 for 3 while Kelyn Garrelts, Addi Kudron, Rylee Renner, Emma Riedmiller and Hannah Renner each had hits. Fremont junior Ella Cooper drove in three and had a triple while senior Mia Knigge drove in two on three hits including a double.

