Lakeview seniors Haley and Molly Frenzen and Columbus softball senior trio of Emma Riedmiller, Lindsay Ohnoutka and Kelyn Garrelts suited up for their final high school softball Wednesday at Central Community College's All-Star Softball game.

Haley, Molly and Riedmiller played on the Silver Team coached by Lakeview's Jasey Reinhart. Ohnoutka and Garrelts competed on the Green Team led by Polk County's Laureen Powell.

Green won both five-inning games, taking the first game 5-3 after falling behind 3-1. They scored four runs in the fourth to pull ahead for good. In game two, Green once again erased a multi-run deficit to claim victory on a walk-off hit in the bottom of the fifth.

"It was really fun to play with a bunch of different girls that I never played with before," Ohnoutka said. "It was fun to get to know them and see different pitchers I haven't seen this summer."

In game one, Green scored the first run of the game on an RBI ground out from Central City's Ava Steinke after Aurora's Eva Fahrnbruch tripled with two outs.

Silver responded in the home half of the first on a Green error, scoring Molly and Aquinas Catholic's Claire Wisnieski to put them ahead 2-1. Another Silver error in the second grew the lead to 3-1 as Boone Central's Addy Donelson scored.

Riedmiller stepped into the circle to start the fourth inning relieving Blue River's Autumn Lindsley. Green scored four runs in the frame on a Steinke RBI double, an RBI single from Grand Island's Jaidyn Walford, a Silver fielding error scoring Ohnoutka and an RBI ground out from Aquinas Catholic's Lacie Hartman.

Silver entered the bottom of the fifth trailing 5-3 and they loaded the bases with two outs following walks by Kearney Catholic's Lauren Marker, Wisnieski and Haley. A ground out ended the game.

In the second game, Marker walked to lead off the game and scored after a couple of wild pitches.

Riedmiller tossed a scoreless first inning, stranding two runners on base. She struck out Columbus High teammate Ohnoutka in the first.

"It was tough (facing Riedmiller)," Ohnoutka said. "She struck me out on the outside, but I knew I just needed to do my thing and go up there and hit them."

Silver extended its lead to 2-0 in the fourth on a double play. Riedmiller scored as Green turned a 1-3-4 double play. In the bottom half, Green tied the game on an error and an RBI single from Walford.

Silver loaded the bases in the top of the fifth looking to break a 2-2 tie, but Green turned a 1-3-2 double play to keep the score level. After a ground out, Polk County's Roberta Hines singled and moved up to second on a wild pitch.

Hines' Slammers teammate Sierra Boden lined a walk-off double to seal the 3-2 comeback win.

Despite the defeats, Haley and Molly both enjoyed sharing the same dugout and outfield for the final time.

"It felt really good, honestly," Molly said. "It came more natural than I thought. I thought I was going to struggle a little bit because it's been a while but it was fun to be in the outfield with her again."

Both Lady Vikes played instrumental roles of getting Lakeview to a district final in the fall where they fell to eventual state runner-up Elkhorn.

After Lakeview won just four games when they were freshmen, the team finished with 21 wins, placed third in the Central Conference and won a subdistrict title in their senior season.

"We've worked hard and it's been a lot of stress and mental, so it's been a real honor and nice," Haley said.

"It's the best feeling," Molly said. "Being there since the beginning when it was so hard and seeing how far we've come, it's honestly indescribable."

Molly recorded 34 hits, drove in 17 runs and scored 35 times. Haley finished with 27 hits, 19 RBIs and 25 runs scored as both players were named Lincoln Journal Star and Omaha World-Herald All-State Honorable Mention.

Molly said they've built trust with one another going through the ups and downs of their four-year careers at Lakeview. She said she wouldn't trade it for anything in the world.

"It's honestly been the best experience," Molly said. "I'm just really proud of all of our accomplishments. We've worked really hard."

"Just mentally overcoming a lot and just being there for everybody has been good," Haley said.

Riedmiller stepped into the ace pitcher role for the Discoverers this season. She threw 107 innings as Columbus reached a district final.

However, she said her biggest improvement came in the batter's box where she hit .351 with a .996 on-base-plus-slugging percentage. She totaled three home runs and 17 RBIs.

"I feel like I really grew as a hitter because freshman year I couldn't hit anything or even sophomore year," Riedmiller said. "I hit a home run at districts and I think I really grew as a pitcher too. It was really fun."

Riedmiller reflected on her time at Columbus.

"I think it was really fun," she said. "I got to make a lot of new friends. The coaches were really cool and I had a lot of new opportunities."

Ohnoutka earned a spot on the Columbus varsity team for the first time this season. The middle infielder batted .268 and posted 10 RBIs and 13 runs scored as she'll play college softball at College of Saint Mary.

"It's been a great ride," Ohnoutka said. "I'm about to go to College of Saint Mary and I'm really excited. I know I'm going to see a bunch of different pitchers and just needed to bring my all."

As one of the few Scotus Central Catholic players on Columbus softball, Ohnoutka said she took pride in being able to represent the Shamrocks in the softball game.

"There were only four Scotus girls this year, so it was really fun and expand and meet new girls and go up against Class A instead of a lower class. I really think I did well," Ohnoutka said. "The whole team did well. Going into my senior year, my first year playing softball, it was tough but I knew I needed to show what a senior leader was to the girls."