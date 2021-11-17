Fun returned to the Discoverer dugout in 2021

Columbus High softball was one win away from playing for state this past fall. That didn't seem likely a year ago when the program won just four games, struggled through COVID and faced a compressed schedule that had Columbus playing nearly every day in the back half of the season.

That sort of a gauntlet led to 12 straight losses and a worn out roster. CHS returned the majority of that roster this fall intent on not allowing a repeat.

From offseason workouts in winter, through the spring and into summer, a mature, focused approach took hold. However, coach Kelsey Newman also sensed some pressure on her group because of what it had been through.

A gentle reminder of why the Discoverers were on the diamond in the first place helped turn things around and set the stage for a season unlike any the program had seen in quite some time.

"If anything, I wanted it to be about fun. Let's bring the energy and have fun. When they finally saw it that way, we had fun," Newman said. "When you're having fun and doing things right, softball becomes easy."

That focus on fun was part of the offseason mindset from the start. When Newman saw the girls practicing and playing at the Millard West tournament over the summer she sensed there was something special in store.

The attitude of "no fear of failure" looked to have taken hold. Against some of the best players and teams in the state, CHS performed confidently.

It wasn't always perfect, after all, CHS started 0-4, but less time was spent dwelling on any one loss or win.

CHS moved above .500 on Sept. 7 during a doubleheader sweep of Lincoln Northeast and Lincoln Pius X, dropped two in a row but won the next five. Columbus eventually fell back below .500 after the midway mark of the year but did so against a list of tough opponents in the later half of the year.

Overall, CHS went 19-22 and won the most games for the program since 2016.

In terms of level of play, the Discoverers were producing long stretches of high-quality softball more consistently than at any other time in the Newman era. Fun was certainly part of it, but so too were necessary elements of the game that are always a part of success.

In Columbus' case, hitting, pitching and defense all took major steps forward. In the field, CHS went from a group that often cost itself wins because of poor glovework to one that either kept itself in contention or won games by making plays in the field.

At the plate, there were contributors from the leadoff spot to ninth in the lineup. In the circle, senior Rylee Renner was again a workhorse. This year, however, she had some help thanks to the emergence of junior Emma Riedmiller.

"We knew we had a solid defense. I think it's just getting the girls to trust in themselves, believe in themselves and know that they are talented," Newman said. "It does take repetitive drills until it becomes a habit and second nature. You have to push through those drills that become boring, but when the girls got those down, it became easier to trust themselves and each other and the team."

Two years of sometimes boring repetition paid off this fall when Columbus put together a .926 fielding percentage, cut down several unsuspecting runners from the outfield and save runs by making plays with two outs.

Seeing the progress in the field, Newman could then spend more time working with the bats. That paid off in the form of a .298 team batting average, nearly six runs per game, a .356 on-base percentage and 80 extra-base hits.

Tayler Braun and Renner both hit above. 300, Addie Kudron, Jordyn Trotta and Braun all had 20 or more RBIs and Maddie Berger, Kaylee Gerber and Braun all had an OPS over .800.

Spending more time in the offseason hitting, and moving out to Bradshaw where there are four cages available, are two big reasons why Newman said the bats heated up.

Of course, most impressive was Braun and her .546 average, 21 extra-base hits, 23 RBIs and 49 runs scored. Her 77 hits set a new school record.

Renner went 11-9 with a 4.20 ERA, 57 strikeouts and 45 walks. Riedmiller was 6-8 with a 5.52 ERA, 36 strikeouts and 26 walks.

Columbus lost to Papio South 8-2 in the district tournament, defeated Lincoln High 11-0 and Omaha Bryan 10-0 before seeing the season come to a close in a 4-3 defeat to Gretna. Gretna led 4-1 after four before CHS put up two in the sixth. Columbus left that frame stranding two more on base and left two more plus the tying run at second in the seventh inning.

A senior class of nine might have deserved a better end to their careers, but they provided a stable foundation to add to in the future.

"They really clicked together as teammates. They came together as a family for the love of the game, for softball, for themselves and for the program. We definitely have nine pairs of cleats to fill, and it's not going to be easy," Newman said. "But I know because of what they left, their legacy and their commitment and their dedication, those younger girls are going to strive to be just like them."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

