Golden Girls find quick chemistry in successful summer

The ingredients were solid. The pieces were proven. But what the final dish would taste like, and whether or not those pieces fit the puzzle, began as a mystery.
Six girls from Columbus joined girls from Norfolk to form the Golden Girls 18 and Under squad that competed together this summer. Most of the players all knew of each other, if they didn't already have a prior relationship. How they would all work together, though, was largely unknown.
The team moved on a large contingent from the year before and was in need of new leaders and new playmakers. After a few months together, its safe to say the final product became a bestseller.
After a 2-0-1 record in pool play, the Golden Girls won five straight and claimed the 18B National Championship on July 17 in Hays, Kansas. Norfolk finished atop 22 other teams from Kansas, Colorado, Minnesota, South Dakota and Oklahoma.
Addi Duranski, Becca Hazlett, Rylee and Hannah Renner and Katie and Gwen Stachura made up the Columbus contingent. Kate Stachura served as the team's premier pitcher and was named the tournament's Most Outstanding Pitcher.
Norfolk defeated the Slammers Untouchables out of Aurora, Colorado for the title. A 1-0 game in the semifinals led into a 9-2 championship victory.
There were smiles and hugs but no traditional dogpile that often comes with championship wins on the diamond. Coach Jamie Adkins wasn't surprised.
He said one of the elements that allowed the team to win all but four games during the season was its composure. The personalities all meshed into a group that kept its head during the ups and downs. That approach produced far more ups and formed a summer none will ever forget.
"How they celebrated was the personality of our team. They all ran together and jumped up and down, but they're all very even-keeled," Adkins said. "It's not like we were super out of control. ...Our girls, they're quiet. They lead by example."
Looking to put together a roster that fit the team's culture, Adkins and his staff invited players, including some as young as 15, that could carry on the team's down-to-earth style.
Early on, Adkins admitted that maybe the team wasn't always playing at the right level, dismantling several opponents. But not knowing what he was going to get, Adkins engaged in some tinkering and experimentation.
There were some Saturdays, when tournament play can often include three or more games, that all of the lineup had a chance to bat. Initially it was a way to try and find the best order. But over time, so many players contributed during their opportunities that Adkins' decision-making process became harder and harder.
It was a good problem to have and one that made him almost always look like a genius no matter who he called upon.
"Every time a girl would come in to hit or play defense, you'd put them in a stressful situation and it would open your eyes," Adkins said. "It was like, 'holy moly, I wasn't expecting that.'"
The Columbus girls all fit the mold and seized on their coach's trust.
"The Columbus girls, they're some of the hardest working girls we've ever had. They fit right in," Adkins said. "When they're quiet you're never quite sure what you're going to get when it gets stressful. But they're all very competitive."
Norfolk went 44-4 on the year and won five tournaments. All of the losses, other than one, came in pool play.
The Golden Girls won the American Softball Association state title just a few weeks before heading to Kansas then generated some early momentum once in Hays. Norfolk trailed KFA Legacy in pool play 8-3 in the final inning and scored six for the win.
The Golden Girls wrapped up Friday with an 8-5 win and 2-2 tie. A 6-2 in Friday then led to Saturday and wins of 10-0 and 7-3 before back-to-back games against Slammers Untouchables.
In the 1-0 semifinal win, Addi Duranski blooped a single to the outfield with two on in the bottom of the sixth for the game's only run. She added a home run in the championship game when Norfolk exploded for six runs in the second and never looked back.
Katie Stachura pitched both games against the Slammers Untouchables. A dribbler out to the circle in the title game allowed her to make the throw to first for the championship out.
"My coach had me pitch again (against Slammers), and to say I was excited was an understatement," Stachura said. "My team played amazing behind me defensively."
Stachura's day started with a perfect game performance against the Wild (Kansas). She made just 35 throws in the five-inning, mercy rule win. That, plus back-to-back wins for the title, earned her the tournament's pitching award.
"My team was so special in a way that they never game up," Stachura said. "They always worked so hard to support me and the other pitchers who gave their all. ...I'm so proud of my teammates and coaches who gave me the opportunity to play the sport I love with the people I love."
Stachura now heads back to Midland where she'll enter her second season playing for the Warriors. Becca Hazlett joins Dakota State softball and Duranski will be in Lincoln playing for Nebraska Wesleyan.
Hannah and Rylee Renner will begin practices next week for the upcoming Columbus High varsity season. Hannah Renner said the finish to the summer season can provide her and others a springboard into the fall.
"Everybody starting screaming and a lot of girls were crying because it's their last time playing with this team or their last time playing ever," she said. "I was just happy. This team was a bunch of different people thrown together. We all bonded and did well.
"I'm excited to keep playing. I know it's a different team, but hopefully that momentum can carry over to high school."
