Golden Girls find quick chemistry in successful summer

He said one of the elements that allowed the team to win all but four games during the season was its composure. The personalities all meshed into a group that kept its head during the ups and downs. That approach produced far more ups and formed a summer none will ever forget.

"How they celebrated was the personality of our team. They all ran together and jumped up and down, but they're all very even-keeled," Adkins said. "It's not like we were super out of control. ...Our girls, they're quiet. They lead by example."

Looking to put together a roster that fit the team's culture, Adkins and his staff invited players, including some as young as 15, that could carry on the team's down-to-earth style.

Early on, Adkins admitted that maybe the team wasn't always playing at the right level, dismantling several opponents. But not knowing what he was going to get, Adkins engaged in some tinkering and experimentation.

There were some Saturdays, when tournament play can often include three or more games, that all of the lineup had a chance to bat. Initially it was a way to try and find the best order. But over time, so many players contributed during their opportunities that Adkins' decision-making process became harder and harder.