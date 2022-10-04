Hannah Allen's masterful shutout leads Lakeview to subdistrict title

Lakeview softball hosted Monday's Class B-7 subdistrict tournament as the No. 1 seed. After a comfortable 8-3 win over York in the semifinals, the Lady Vikes faced another Central Conference opponent in Aurora.

The Huskies, coming off a 10-0 win over Blue River in the other semifinal, failed to break through against Lady Vikes junior pitcher Hannah Allen.

Allen delivered a seven-hit shutout, striking out five Huskies to deliver Lakeview the subdistrict championship and a place in a district final with a 2-0 win.

"I knew I had expectations for them, but they have exceeded them," Lady Vikes head coach Jasey Reinhart said. "They have come together so well here at the end of the season. To play two fantastic games, I couldn't be anymore proud of them."

Allen's threw her first seven-inning shutout of the season on Monday. The junior, who broke last year's single-season strikeout record, has pitched strong performances over her career, including a 16-strikeout no-hitter earlier this season.

On Monday, given what was at stake, Reinhart said it was the best she's even seen Allen pitch.

"That's ranks pretty high up there," Reinhart said. "She did everything we could've asked her to do and more. That was definitely one of her best outings."

It wasn't easy for Allen, as Aurora had two runners on base in four innings. In the first, Allen caught a line drive in the circle to strand runners on the corners.

Lakeview carried that momentum in the batter's box, scoring the only runs in the top of the second. After an infield single by Ayshia DeLancey and an error putting Lacy Lemburg on base, DeLancey stepped on home plate following a wild pitch. Finecy extended the Lady Vikes lead to 2-0 on an RBI ground out, scoring Lemburg.

That was all the run support Allen needed.

Aurora began the third with back-to-back singles. Allen escaped the jam unscathed following a ground out, which moved runners over to second and third. Molly Frenzen made a diving catch in left field for out No. 2 with Haley Frenzen catching a line drive to center to end the inning.

The Huskies had two runners in scoring position in the fourth, but Allen helped her own cause again by snagging her second liner in the circle to end the inning.

In the sixth, the Huskies singled twice on Allen to put two on with two down. Allen induced a grounder to the shortstop Lemburg who stepped on second for the force out.

Allen then induced a ground out and struck out back-to-back Huskies to complete the shutout win. The junior said she just focused and played her game.

Lady Vikes second baseman Steffen described what it was like playing behind Allen on Monday.

"She's (Allen) been starting since forever and I think this has really just grown her a lot as an individual and as a team player," Steffen said.

Steffen, Haley and Molly were the three Lakeview senior starters on Monday with the trio making key plays defensively all night.

"They really played a big part in the two games," Allen said. "I'm really so grateful to have them because they work nonstop and I'm so glad to have them behind me."

In addition to her strong defense at second base, Steffen hit 2 for 3 with two runs scored in the semifinal win over York. She described what it means to advance to a district final in her final high school season.

"It's amazing because this is my first year playing on varsity, so it's just that awesome feeling to be a part of something so amazing," Steffen said.

Reinhart said the seniors are excited to compete in a district final.

"They deserve it," she said. "They've worked hard for four years and each year we're getting closer and closer. It's just exciting for them to go out on top."

In the semifinals, Cali Bentz pitched in the circle. The freshman, in her first career postseason start, tossed a complete game allowing three runs, two earned, on six hits with two walks and nine strikeouts. At the dish, Bentz also hit an RBI single.

"She (Bentz) did great. To ask that of a freshman and playing a high-stakes game like that, I knew she had it and it's good to let everyone see it," Reinhart said.

Molly and Haley, in their second-to-last home game, combined to hit 5 for 8 with three RBIs and five runs scored against York.

The Lady Vikes jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first on RBI singles from Haley, Bentz and DeLancey.

After a bases-loaded walk by Lemburg restored Lakeview's three-run lead in the third, Molly smashed a two-run home run to center field scoring Steffen in the fourth to make it 6-2. It was the senior's third home run of the season.

Moe Colegrove brought in two insurance runs in the sixth on a single to left field, scoring Steffen and Molly. Bentz retired the Dukes in order in the seventh to seal the victory.

The Lady Vikes will play at Elkhorn at noon Friday in the Class B-8 district final. The winner of the best-of-three series advances to the state tournament in Hastings.

"We're going to work hard this week, prepare for whoever it is that we get on Friday and then we're going to use all the energy and momentum," Reinhart said.