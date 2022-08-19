Hannah Allen's walk-off home run propels Lakeview softball to dramatic win

The Lakeview softball team entered the seventh inning Thursday night sporting a 7-3 lead. After losing to Grand Island Central Catholic in last year's opener 7-5, the Lady Vikes were three outs away from securing a season-opening win.

However, the Crusaders had other plans against Lakeview pitcher Hannah Allen. They recorded three straight hits, two doubles and a single to cut the deficit to 7-5. Freshman Cali Bentz came on in relief for Allen with runner on second and nobody out.

GICC senior Codi Obemeier drove in a run on a single to left to cut the Lakeview lead to one. Back-to-back errors on the infield led to GICC taking an 8-7 lead.

Bentz managed to strike out back-to-back Crusaders to keep the score at 8-7 heading to the home half.

After a ground out, sophomore Lacy Lemburg reached on an error and Bentz drew a two-out walk, bringing Allen to the plate representing with the winning run on base. On a 1-1 pitch, Allen launched the softball over the center field wall, propelling the Lady Vikes to a dramatic 10-8 win.

"It was intense. The girls were laser-focused really throughout. We had inning seven that wasn't great, but I'm so proud of them coming back," Lakeview head coach Jasey Reinhart said. "Our bats were fantastic. Even if they weren't hits, they were getting solid contact. We still have work to do, yes, but I'm just proud of the girls. Game one, coming out against a tough team like that. I'm proud of them."

Lakeview made school history, defeating GICC for the first time ever. The two teams have met every year since 2012 with the Lady Vikes losing all 15 meetings before Thursday. It was also Lakeview's first win in a season opener since 2009.

"It's a great confidence boost," Reinhart said. "A lot of seasons, we lose this first game, so to come back out here now and show what we got, I'm just so excited."

Allen said she was in the moment and wasn't even thinking in the batter's box during her final at-bat.

"I know we all wanted this game and we all wanted it hard, so we all just focused in, dialed in and shook off everything that happened," Allen said.

Allen led the offensive surge with a double, home run, four RBIs and one run scored. Lakeview's No. 8 hitter, junior Morgan Finecy, hit a perfect 3 for 3 with a double, home run, three RBIs and two runs scored. Junior Ayshia DeLancey hit 2 for 2 with a double, one walk and two runs.

Bentz stepped on home plate twice while Lemburg and senior Haley Frenzen drove in one run each.

Finecy opened the scoring in the second on a two-run home run to center field. It was the first long ball of her career.

GICC chipped away at the lead with a bunt RBI single and a dropped pop up on the infield. Hannah Greathouse was caught in a rundown between third and home after the drop, but she slid in head first ahead of Allen's tag. In the fifth, Avery O'Boyle hit an RBI single to put GICC ahead 3-2.

Lakeview responded in the bottom half. Jasmine Waymire singled with Finecy on base. Finecy scored all the way from first on two Crusader errors to tie the game. Lemburg's RBI ground out put Lakeview ahead 4-3. Frenzen dropped a bunt RBI single and Allen doubled her home to make it 6-3.

The Lady Vikes tacked on an insurance run in the sixth on a Finecy RBI single, setting the stage for the seventh inning.

"I am just so confident in our lineup. Whatever I ask them to do, they're going to do it," Reinhart said. "Morgan (Finecy) coming around with that home run, I couldn't be more proud."

In the circle, Allen picked up right where she left off last season. After breaking the single-season strikeout record last year, the junior struck out the first two batters of the season. Allen ended the game with 11 punch outs, striking out two hitters in five of the six innings she pitched.

"I just did what I came to do. I was working all the weekends I had off before high school ball started and I think it led up to this first game," Allen said.

The junior put Lakeview in a position to win the game, stranding six Crusaders on base.

"There's nothing for her to hang her head about from the mound. She did a great job and then backing it up with that three-run home run," Reinhart said. "I'm just excited about the year, especially after that seeing them dig deep and figure it out."

In her first career varsity game, Bentz tossed 21 pitches and struck out two hitters along with one hit and two unearned runs.

"That's the thing that's going to be this year. We've got a duo. We've got our two solid pitchers that if one they got their number, they're figuring out, we just put the other one in," Reinhart said. "They're doing fantastic. They're each other's biggest cheerleaders, biggest help and that's all I ask of them all season."

The Lady Vikes will play in Saturday's Freeman Invite against No. 10 Seward, Class C No. 5 Freeman and a tournament placement game against one of Class C No. 4 Hastings St. Cecilia, No. 2 Wahoo or NEN. They're hoping this win is a sign of good things to come this season.

"I think it's definitely a rally," Allen said.