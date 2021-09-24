Huskies capitalize on Lakeview errors

Eleven errors that led to 13 unearned runs ruined Lakeview's hopes to defeat a future subdistrict opponent on Thursday when Aurora came to Columbus and left with a 14-8 victory.
Lakeview, Aurora, Blue River and York will compete Oct. 4 for a spot in the district finals and a chance at the state tournament. The Lady Vikes have played all three at this point but have just one win - 9-8 over Blue River on Sept. 14.
Thursday was another chance for Lakeview to measure itself against a postseason foe. But 11 errors likely doesn't provide the Lady Vikes any sort of accurate picture of where they really stand.
Lakeview trailed 4-1 through 2 and 1/2 innings then led 8-5 after four when it scored five in the third and two in the fourth. Aurora plated five in the sixth and four in the seventh to pull away.
"I am super proud of how the girls played for the majority of the game. Unfortunately, we had too many costly missteps," Reinhart said. "I think based on the game, we will have a lot more confidence seeing them again in October."
Lakeview captured its first led when Molly Frenzen and Abby Scholl led off the third with singles. Scholl drove Frenzen in with her grounder past second after Frenzen advanced to scoring position on an error. Calie Booth blasted a one-out home run with Scholl on and tied it 4-4. Back-to-back two-out blasts by Paxton Lusche and Kiona Maxwell gave Lakeview a two-run cushion.
Aurora responded with a run in the top of the fourth but Lakeview got that and another back on error and Booth's RBI single.
The Huskies took over with five in the sixth on a two-run error and a three-run home run. They put it away for good with another two-run error and a two-run single in the sixth.
Frenzen was 3 for 4 with two runs scored while Haley Frenzen and Booth both had two hits. Hannah Allen tossed all seven innings and allowed six hits, walked three and struck out two. All 14 runs came in with her in the circle, but with 11 errors by the defense, only one of those was earned.
Lakeview is 12-6 and heads to the Central City Invite on Saturday.
"We are continuing to work on mental and physical resilience. That’s all a part of the learning and growing process of trusting ourselves and each other and not shutting down when we face adversity," Reinhart said. "Like I said last week, errors are frustrating at any point in the season. We are using those as our focus for practices and will hopefully be able to overcome and avoid them when it comes to staying alive through districts."
