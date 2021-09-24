Huskies capitalize on Lakeview errors

Aurora responded with a run in the top of the fourth but Lakeview got that and another back on error and Booth's RBI single.

The Huskies took over with five in the sixth on a two-run error and a three-run home run. They put it away for good with another two-run error and a two-run single in the sixth.

Frenzen was 3 for 4 with two runs scored while Haley Frenzen and Booth both had two hits. Hannah Allen tossed all seven innings and allowed six hits, walked three and struck out two. All 14 runs came in with her in the circle, but with 11 errors by the defense, only one of those was earned.

Lakeview is 12-6 and heads to the Central City Invite on Saturday.

"We are continuing to work on mental and physical resilience. That’s all a part of the learning and growing process of trusting ourselves and each other and not shutting down when we face adversity," Reinhart said. "Like I said last week, errors are frustrating at any point in the season. We are using those as our focus for practices and will hopefully be able to overcome and avoid them when it comes to staying alive through districts."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

