Improving aside, Columbus High softball ready to win now

Columbus was 3-6 and had won three in a row when it was forced to step away from the field for two weeks last season. When the Discoverers returned they played all of their final games as parts of doubleheaders, and in one case a weekend tripleheader.

Two weeks away from practice is hard enough to pick up and get back going again. Cramming it all into a tight window made it that much more challenging.

Coach Kelsey Newman said the team had to follow a frustrating routine in order to get by: wake up, play, sleep, dream about softball, think about fixing the mistakes then wake up and do it all over again.

"We competed in most cases, but trying to get them back up every day was a struggle, for sure," Newman said. "Injuries play a role in that as well. It was all, eat, breathe, sleep softball, but how can we fix it in the short amount of time that we have together?"

Columbus returned to play with 10 straight losses before a 9-8 win over North Platte at the Lincoln Southeast Invite. The Discoverers lost all but one of the 13 games after that victory but had claimed a win over a program that went on to play for the Class A title. The significance of that win hasn't been lost on a roster that can use it as proof of progress.