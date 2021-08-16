Improving aside, Columbus High softball ready to win now

The five seniors chosen to speak at Media Day for Columbus High softball said all the right things.
In their final seasons, it's about providing leadership for the youngsters, continuing to improve and coming together as a team.
But for those nine seniors - a higher total than the number of wins they've experienced the last two years - it's also time to win. Columbus won four games last fall, one more than the year before, but also had designs on reaching double-digit victories when a COVID pause hit.
The pandemic stunted growth in the months leading up to the season then forced the team into a whirlwind finish over the final month. The Discoverers played 22 of their 31 contests in the final 21 days and won just one time in those last three weeks.
But that win, over a state tournament team, gave Columbus a flash of what it could be were the circumstances more in its favor.
The Discoverers head to the diamond to start a new campaign on Thursday with a doubleheader at Lincoln North Star. A second year through the HAC and another tough schedule awaits. Regardless, Columbus says it's time for its hard work to start paying off.
"We've definitely put in a lot of work in the summer and the offseason for this; we definitely all play a lot of ball," senior Addie Huele said. "We're ready now to come together as the seniors of CHS and go out there, come together and win some games."
Columbus was 3-6 and had won three in a row when it was forced to step away from the field for two weeks last season. When the Discoverers returned they played all of their final games as parts of doubleheaders, and in one case a weekend tripleheader.
Two weeks away from practice is hard enough to pick up and get back going again. Cramming it all into a tight window made it that much more challenging.
Coach Kelsey Newman said the team had to follow a frustrating routine in order to get by: wake up, play, sleep, dream about softball, think about fixing the mistakes then wake up and do it all over again.
"We competed in most cases, but trying to get them back up every day was a struggle, for sure," Newman said. "Injuries play a role in that as well. It was all, eat, breathe, sleep softball, but how can we fix it in the short amount of time that we have together?"
Columbus returned to play with 10 straight losses before a 9-8 win over North Platte at the Lincoln Southeast Invite. The Discoverers lost all but one of the 13 games after that victory but had claimed a win over a program that went on to play for the Class A title. The significance of that win hasn't been lost on a roster that can use it as proof of progress.
"I think we can take that and roll that over to this year, and we can have that chip on our shoulder," senior Erin Smith said.
Smith and eight other seniors lead a group that Newman said has three to four pitchers in the mix and five to six positions that have essentially been decided.
Who pitches, when, how much and in what order is a discussion her and three new members of the staff are in the midst of.
While that may require constant adjustment and tinkering, Newman says she has a roster that's open to everything and concerned most about finding success. In her third year leading the program, the understanding of what Columbus is, and how the Discoverers are trying to accomplish things, is crystal clear.
At the start of practices, the seniors get the warmup going and continue to provide direction throughout training sessions by organizing and running drills. At this point, everyone is familiar with Newman's training techniques. There's no waiting around for leadership. The seniors have seized that role.
"They take the initiative, they get things done, they know what's right, they know what's wrong and they've been with me for three years now," Newman said. "They know what I expect. It's nice to see that they, one, pay attention, and, two, are willing to get it done because they enjoy the game as much as we do."
Newman also said the team is ahead of where it's been at this point in preseason practices thanks mostly to the large senior class.
As sophomores they adjusted to a new way of going about things in Newman's inaugural year. Last fall, ready to take the next step, the season never quite got off the ground. This fall, there is an objective not to let those hard lessons go to waste.
"It was definitely frustrating, but I felt like we grew a lot and that's why we're so close and why we are such good leaders," Huele said. "We were all so frustrated, but we knew we had to go back out there and pick it up the next game."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.