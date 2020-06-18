Jasey Reinhart: Seeking a return to glory

Reinhart now teaches seventh and eighth grade English and has been assisting with softball since 2016. When Zywiec stepped away at the close of last season it seemed an obvious replacement was on hand. And, to be sure, Reinhart was all for it.

However, with the couple's third child, Emma, due in January, and Darren an assistant on the football coaching staff, the Reinharts weren't certain that the family could balance its limited time together in the fall with mom and dad at daily practice and mid-week/Friday night games.

Thus, Reinhart is taking on the position in an interim role to determine how, and if, she and the family can balance coaching and teaching with time together.

“Because I don’t want to sacrifice my family or my family time," she said. "As much as it is a dream of mine, I want to be a good mom and have our family be comfortable."

Yet, while she's not sure the timing is right, it's not as if Reinhart hasn't poured herself into her new position. Since softball training has been allowed by the state, she and two separate groups of players have been spending three mornings per week returning to the basics.