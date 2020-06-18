Jasey Reinhart: Seeking a return to glory

Jasey Reinhart was on the field the day Lakeview softball raised a state championship trophy, just not in the way she had hoped.
An All-State honoree for her work as an outfielder and leadoff hitter, Reinhart was onto the next stage in life at that point, playing at the University of South Dakota, and taking in the scene as a fan.
She and other former players were invited on the field afterward to celebrate. Yet, as fulfilling as that might have been, it was only partially so.
The former outfielder and leadoff hitter is looking to change that emotion for herself and introduce it to future Lady Vikes now that she's in charge of the program.
“It’s always been my dream to come back and coach at Lakeview," Reinhart said. "When this opened up, I was super excited, and I wanted to be a part of it."
Jasey Reinhart was a constant contributor in the Lakeview lineup from the time she was a sophomore. When she arrived as a freshman, the Lady Vikes program was in the midst of four trips to state in five years. Lakeview was deep with talent, as all those trips to state indicate, but she quickly found her way.
Dave Prokesh, the first coach of Lakeview softball when the program began in 1996, remembers Reinhart as a five-tool player who made plays defensively, was a consistent contributor at the plate and threatened pitchers and catchers while on the base paths.
Reinhart was talented and experienced, having played for Prokesh in the summertime as well, making two trips to nationals, but it wasn't all simply natural ability. She's remembered by her former coach for an attention to detail and a willingness to practice the smallest skills over and over.
“Her approach was always right. The work ethic was outstanding," Prokesh said. "Success meant an awful lot to her, and she was a great role model for her teammates that way."
Reinhart ended her high school career in a 1-0, nine-inning loss in the 2005 state semifinals to eventual Class C champion Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan. She then continued playing at the South Dakota, hitting her first-ever home run of any kind during a 2009 game in Lincoln against Nebraska. Several family and friends were on hand to enjoy the moment. Sadly, Prokesh had to head back to Columbus for the second game of the doubleheader and was on the road when it happened.
“I missed it," Prokesh recalled, "and I was just sick."
While in Vermillion, Reinhart, or Jasey Goedeken in those days, met Darren Reinhart, a football player on the Coyotes' roster from Lincoln. Following a courtship and marriage, the two moved to Waukee, Iowa near Des Moines where she taught for four years.
There was never an exact conversation or demand made from wife to husband informing him that he'd have to eventually end up in Columbus. But having taken him hunting on a few occasions when she brought him home, Darren had grown fond of the area. When a position opened up at Lakeview it was an easy decision.
Reinhart now teaches seventh and eighth grade English and has been assisting with softball since 2016. When Zywiec stepped away at the close of last season it seemed an obvious replacement was on hand. And, to be sure, Reinhart was all for it.
However, with the couple's third child, Emma, due in January, and Darren an assistant on the football coaching staff, the Reinharts weren't certain that the family could balance its limited time together in the fall with mom and dad at daily practice and mid-week/Friday night games.
Thus, Reinhart is taking on the position in an interim role to determine how, and if, she and the family can balance coaching and teaching with time together.
“Because I don’t want to sacrifice my family or my family time," she said. "As much as it is a dream of mine, I want to be a good mom and have our family be comfortable."
Yet, while she's not sure the timing is right, it's not as if Reinhart hasn't poured herself into her new position. Since softball training has been allowed by the state, she and two separate groups of players have been spending three mornings per week returning to the basics.
Several players have returned to summer ball with that renewed focus and shared with Reinhart that they've seen improvement. While it might take the first game this fall for her to fully realize she's now the head coach of the program, moments like those when a player share's her appreciation have left an impact and reassured Reinhart she's on the right path.
“What we’re really focusing on this summer is getting back to solid fundamentals. We’re working on getting back to those and building on them," Reinhart said. "A lot of our girls play for the Bullets or Fire and Ice or play for some Lincoln teams. All the different coaches have different ideas on how things go, and not to say any of them are wrong, but when we come back in the fall it’s like, ‘Holy smokes, where do we start. Everybody is doing something different.’"
Reinhart will point to Prokesh's influence in that matter. His constant focus on fundamentals and putting in time together throughout the year built a confidence and a trust level that paid off every time the team took the field.
It was never completely obvious back in those days that Reinhart's path would bring her back to the dugout in Columbus. But now that she has returned, her former coach has full faith in her ability to build a winner.
“She’ll take the right approach, and that’s the key. She’ll work on fundamentals, she’ll build the program from the bottom up, and that’s what it’s going to take to be successful," Prokesh said. "That’s true in every sport, it doesn’t matter, but she’ll be good for that, and, I think, a very good hire for the school."
Prokesh was the first coach in the history of the program and led the Lady Vikes for 14 seasons. His 10 trips to state during that period are the only 10 in program history.
His final season at Lakeview was 2008. Since then, he's been at Grand Island Northwest for a total of 10 years, starting as a head coach before stepping down for a few years then returning as an assistant.
Whether it's with those Vikings or his previous group, Prokesh said it takes a full school and community to jump on board. He had that in Columbus and hopes Reinhart will be blessed with the same.
"There's got to be a buy-in," he said. "There's got to be a level of support and a willingness to make a sacrifice to commit to fundamentals and really do the things necessary to where I know Jasey wants to get it to."
