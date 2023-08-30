Columbus High senior Kyra Bowen led the potent Discoverers offense, finishing a single shy of the cycle in a 17-0 run-rule win at Lincoln High on Tuesday.

Bowen hit 3-for-3 with a double, triple, home run, four RBIs and three runs scored. The senior outfielder hit an RBI double in the first inning, a two-run home run in the second and an RBI triple in the third.

As a team, the Discoverers totaled a dozen hits with senior Hannah Dahlke also posting a three-hit game with one double, two RBIs and one run scored. Columbus sophomore Alayna Kudron and junior Lexus Hill also doubled, senior Jordyn Trotta scored three runs and senior Danica Taylor crossed home plate twice.

In the circle, Hill and freshman Liberty Bos combined for a three-inning shutout. Hill allowed two hits in the first inning. Bos struck out four Links over two hitless innings.

Columbus improved to 3-3 and it'll host Bellevue East in its home opener at Bradshaw Park on Thursday.

Lakeview softball loses at Central City

In their first game in 10 days, the Lady Vikes traveled to face Class C No. 1 Central City on Tuesday.

Lakeview jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning on an RBI single from junior Lacy Lemburg and an RBI double from senior Moe Colegrove.

From that point on, the Lady Vikes recorded just one hit the rest of the game against Bison senior Jerzie Schindler. The Central City hurler struck out 15 Lady Vikes.

Central City plated a run in the third on an RBI ground out to cut the deficit in half before scoring three runs in the bottom of the sixth on a pair of home runs. Schindler led off the inning with a solo home run followed by a two-run homer from senior Karlee Seitz with one out.

Cali Bentz pitched six innings, allowing four runs, two earned, on four hits and 11 strikeouts.

Lakeview returns to the field Thursday for its home opener against Blue River.

Discoverers volleyball falls to Crete

Columbus' two-match winning streak was snapped Tuesday by Crete, the ninth-ranked team in Class B according to the Lincoln Journal Star.

The Cardinals won 25-18, 25-19, 19-25 and 25-17. Addi Johnson, Ayla Janssen and Grayson Gentile finished the match with at least 10 kills. Johnson posted 13, Janssen ended with 11 and Gentile tallied 10.

Carly Gaedeke dug 18 balls and Anisten Barnett recorded 26 assists.

The Discoverers host their first home matches of the season Thursday with a triangular against Lincoln Journal Star No. 8 Lincoln Pius X and Grand Island.