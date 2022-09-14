Lacy Lemburg's walk-off single propels Lady Vikes to sixth straight win

For most of Tuesday night, Lakeview softball struggled to string together hits against Aquinas Catholic pitcher Brooklyn Stutzman. The Monarchs starter allowed just one run on six hits through six innings.

In the seventh, just like in the season opener against Grand Island Central Catholic on Aug. 18, the Lady Vikes brought the go-ahead run to the plate following singles by Haley Frenzen and Cali Bentz.

Hannah Allen drew a walk on a ball four that went to the backstop. Aquinas catcher Bianca Romshek flipped the throw to Stutzman at home, but the ball wasn't caught cleanly and it went up the first base line.

That allowed Frenzen and Bentz to score and Allen to reach third base with the game tied 3-3. After Ayshia DeLancey walked, sophomore Lacy Lemburg lined a single to right field for the walk-off single.

"That was a team effort defensively and offensively," Lakeview head coach Jasey Reinhart said. "They clearly knew our strengths were long balls, so they were on the fence, but I'm proud of them for getting the job done there at the end."

Reinhart credited Frenzen and Bentz's awareness for scoring on the wild pitch as both scored from third and first base, respectively.

"That's one thing about our players is that they're heads up all the time. They're smart players. They're smart on the bases," Reinhart said. "They're smart in the batter's box. They're just smart players and that's something that is invaluable."

Lemburg broke a nine-game hitless drought with a two-hit game Tuesday night. Reinhart said Lemburg was due for a hit.

"It feels pretty good. I've been in a batting slump the whole season," Lemburg said. "It feels pretty good to be able to help out the team finally."

Reinhart said she hopes the clutch hit leads to a positive turnaround at the plate for Lemburg.

"I know she can do it anytime, but now for her to see that she can do it in a game, high pressure," she said. "I'm so proud of her."

This season is Lemburg's first season with Lakeview after she transferred in from Twin River.

"I love it. These girls are truly my sisters already," Lemburg said. "Never been closer with the team."

The Lady Vikes wouldn't be in the position to score three in the seventh if it wasn't for pitchers Allen and Bentz. The duo split the pitching duties with Allen throwing 3 and 1/3 innings. She allowed two runs on three hits with one walk and five strikeouts.

Bentz entered the game in the fourth with two on and one away. After a walk loaded the bases, Bentz induced a pair of ground outs to limit the score at 2-1. She also stranded two runners on base in the fifth.

The freshman tossed 3 and 2/3 innings with one run on two hits, one walk and five punch outs.

"She (Allen) pitched very well. They got her number," Reinhart said. "They caught up to her, but then being able to throw Cali (Bentz) in there. It worked."

Molly Frenzen and Bentz also recorded two-hit games. Molly drove in the game's first run with an RBI single in the second. DeLancey hit 1 for 2 with a double, two walks and one run scored.

Aquinas scored two runs in the third on a Romshek RBI single and an RBI double by Claire Wisnieski. The Monarchs scored an insurance run in the seventh on an error scoring Veronica Reimers.

Lakeview won its sixth straight game to improve to 9-3. The Lady Vikes will take the field Saturday at the Arlington Invite. Reinhart said she hopes her team can continue its momentum.

"Obviously, it's going into the meat of our season now," she said. "All the momentum we can get and all the confidence that we can get is going to be super beneficial and hopefully pay dividends."