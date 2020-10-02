Lady Vikes bounce back from Central opening loss

Lakeview softball responded in a big way to a loss in its opening game of the Central Conference Tournament Thursday in Lexington with its largest win in several seasons.
Following a 10-0 shutout by Holdrege, Lakeview took any frustration from that setback out on Schuyler in a 23-0 win. The Lady Vikes played 12 in the first inning and nine in the second. They took advantage of 10 Schuyler errors and had four extra base hits.
Grand Island Northwest were crowned tournament champions after a 4-2 victory over Seward. Northwest took down Adams Central and Holdrege to reach the title game.
LAKEVIEW 23, SCHUYLER 0: Although the Warriors certainly helped the Lady Vikes generate offense with mistakes, that wasn't the case in the first inning. Schuyler committed two errors but Lakeview also piled up eight hits and drew three walks. Ayshia DeLance, Paxton Lusche, Molly Frenzen, Audrey Stromberg and Haley Frenzen all drove in runs.
Lusche and Molly Frenzen each pushed multiple runs across the plate. Molly Frenzen scored one on a ground out to third with a runner at third then doubled in two more later in the inning. Lusche singled in one in her first at bat then did so again later in the frame.
Lakeview had seven hits, one walk and was handed three errors in the nine-run second. DeLancey, Lusche, Allen, Calie Booth, Nathaly Loza and Abbie Scholl all drove in runs. A final run crossed in the third on an error at first.
Scholl and Lusche both went 4 for 4. Scholl scored three runs and drove one in. Lusche scored four times and had three RBIs. Allen and Booth also had multiple hits. Molly Frenzen, Lusche and Booth all had doubles; Booth had two.
Allen earned the win in the circle while allowing just one hit, walking one and striking out three.
HOLDREGE 10, LAKEVIEW 0: The Dusters needed just three and 1/2 innings in a mercy-rule shortened game to pick up the win. Holdrege scored three in the first and second then added four in the third.
The Lady Vikes went without a hit and committed six errors. That led Allen to just three earned runs of the 10 that were scored with her in the circle. An Abbie Scholl walk and Booth pop fly that turned into an error accounted for the only Lakeview base runners.
