Lady Vikes claim Central Conference bronze medal

The 10th-ranked Lakeview Lady Vikes concluded the regular season Thursday winning third place at the Central Conference Tournament at Bradshaw Park in Columbus.

Lakeview defeated York 7-3 in the quarterfinals setting up a semifinal clash with No. 8 Seward. Entering Thursday, the Bluejays won both meetings this season by one run, but it was all Seward in the semifinals.

The Bluejays recorded 16 hits and took advantage of seven Lady Vike errors to win 19-2, sending them to the championship game.

The Lady Vikes brushed off the defeat, plating all four of their runs in the first innings, to defeat No. 9 Crete 4-2 in the third place game. The victory avenged their head-to-head defeat Monday and ended their nine-game losing streak against the Cardinals. Lakeview's last win versus Crete was Sept. 30, 2013.

"Two of the three games were fantastic and that's how we play. We're just going to ignore the whole second game because it was just all the way around, it wasn't great," Lakeview head coach Jasey Reinhart said. "I'm proud of the girls for bouncing back after that. To bounce back after that awful loss against a team we've haven't beaten for a while, I'm very proud of them."

Cali Bentz pitched a complete game, allowing just two runs, one earned, on seven hits. The freshman struck out seven Cardinals.

Molly and Haley Frenzen, Bentz, Hannah Allen and Lacy Lemburg tallied one hit each. Lemburg had the biggest hit of the game, a two-run triple to right field to put Lakeview ahead 4-1 in the first.

"I'm really proud of us. We've come a long way this season and throughout my whole high school career," Molly said. "I'm really proud of us for bouncing back after that second game and getting it done."

Crete scratched across a first-inning run on an RBI ground out following a single and an error.

Molly led off the home half with a line-drive single up the middle. A Cardinals error scored Molly. After Haley reached on a fielder's choice, Bentz hit a grounder back to the pitcher to score Colegrove and put Lakeview up 2-1. That set the stage for Lemburg's big two-run triple.

The Cardinals put runners on second and third, but Bentz escaped the jam unscathed following a runner's interference and a strikeout.

From that point on, Bentz allowed just one run on four hits with four strikeouts in the final five innings. Crete's biggest threat came in the fifth after it hit three singles. A Cardinal was thrown out at second by Colegrove, one flew out and one grounded out to retire the side.

Reinhart said the message to the team following the Seward defeat was to put that one behind them and to get back at Crete following Lakeview's loss to them Monday.

"I think that's something about this team is that they're resilient and they're not going to give up," Reinhart said. "We've seen that in come-from-behind wins that we've had this season. That's just who they are. They're not going to give up."

Lakeview concluded the regular season with a 19-7 record. It's the most wins in a season since 2007 when it won 20 games.

"These girls they've got the skill. They've got the mental game," Reinhart said. "They've got the team part of it. It's one of the best teams I've coached in my eight years."

Molly said she feels the team has stuck together and played tough this season.

"We all believe in together and like sometimes someone's down, so the other teammates pick each other up and stuff like that," Molly said. "We just really have each other's back. I'm proud of us. We're doing really well."

The Lady Vikes will host Monday's Class B-7 subdistrict tournament. Lakeview will face the No. 4 seed York in the semifinals at 3 p.m. Blue River and Aurora will meet in the other semifinal at 5 p.m. with the championship game to follow at 7 p.m.

"We're super excited to host it at our own field," Reinhart said. "It's especially special for the seniors getting to play their senior subdistrict on our field in front of our crowd, for all of them but especially for the seniors is pretty special."

Lakeview went 4-0 against its subdistrict opponents. The Lady Vikes defeated York twice, 9-1 on Sept. 10 and on Thursday. On Sept. 1, they beat Blue River 9-1 and Aurora 6-5 on Sept. 22.

"I'm feeling confident going in," Reinhart said. "Of course anything can happen at any time, but I feel good with where we're at and how we're competing."

Molly said she's excited for Lakeview to open the postseason at home on Monday.

"I feel really good, especially playing York who we'll have first round on Monday and getting that done earlier," Molly said. "We played both Aurora and Blue River throughout the season winning both of those so I just feel really good about that, especially (today). We worked hard, we got third, got it done."

In the semifinal defeat to Seward, Lakeview recorded two runs on five hits. Bentz hit 2 for 2 with a triple and a run scored. Ayshia DeLancey tripled home a run and Allen ended with a double, RBI and a run scored.

Seward's Dalaney Anderson led the Bluejays offense with four hits, including a double and a triple, seven RBIs and a run scored.

After falling behind 2-0 in the first inning of Thursday's quarterfinal versus York, Lakeview scored seven of the final eight runs of the game.

Haley hit 2 for 3 with two triples, three RBIs and one run scored. Allen tripled, drove in two runs and scored once. Colegrove tallied one RBI and scored twice. In the circle, Bentz struck out nine Dukes in five innings.

The Dukes hit a two-run home run in the first. Lakeview answered in the home half on a two-run triple by Allen and an RBI double by DeLancey.

Lakeview padded its lead to 5-2 on a Colegrove RBI single and a Haley RBI triple. Haley tripled for the second time in three innings in the fourth, driving in Molly and Colegrove.