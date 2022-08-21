Lady Vikes conclude tough Freeman Invite with win over NEN

After Thursday's walk-off win, Lakeview softball traveled to Lincoln to compete in Saturday's Freeman Invite. The Lady Vikes measured themselves against a pair of ranked teams in No. 10 Seward and Class C No. 5 Freeman and NEN, who defeated the reigning Class C state champions Wahoo Neumann on Thursday.

Lakeview sported a 2-1 lead over Seward heading into the final inning, but the Bluejays scratched across two runs to claim the 3-2 victory. In the next game, Freeman used a six-run third to break the game open en route to an 8-1 win.

The Lady Vikes bounced back in the final game of the day, erasing a 2-0 deficit with a four-run fourth to defeat NEN 4-2.

"Overall, I was very happy with how we played, especially against Seward. We played one heck of a game against Seward. Cali (Bentz) was strong on the mound for us," Lakeview head coach Jasey Reinhart said. "The whole day I thought our pitchers did really well. Cali and Hannah (Allen) did well. I was pretty pleased with the day. Just wished we could have came away a couple more wins."

Morgan Finecy led Lakeview's offense hitting 4 for 7 in the tournament with a triple and two runs scored. Moe Colegrove hit and Molly Frenzen recorded three hits each and Ayshia DeLancey scored twice to go with two hits.

In the circle, Cali Bentz pitched in all three games, starting in two of them. She finished the tournament throwing 13 and 2/3 innings. The freshman allowed seven runs, two earned, on 11 hits with three walks and 15 strikeouts.

In a pitchers' duel, Lakeview and Seward was scoreless through three innings. Seward plated the first run in the fourth on a solo home run.

Lacy Lemburg tied the game in the fifth on an RBI single, scoring Colegrove. Two batters later, Bentz drew a bases loaded walk to put the Lady Vikes ahead 2-1.

With one out in the sixth, Seward tied the game on a passed ball with the Bluejays taking the lead three pitches later on a bunt fielder's choice. In the home half, DeLancey struck out and Colegrove and Finecy grounded out to end the game.

Finecy singled, tripled and scored once. Lemburg and Bentz drove in a run each. As an offense, Lakeview struck out 12 times.

In her first career start, Bentz pitched six innings with three runs allowed, two earned on four hits. She punched out six Bluejays and walked one.

"In the middle, we didn't really adjust to their pitching. We weren't getting quite the solid hits that I was hoping for, but defensively we played great," Reinhart said. "In the beginning and the end, we hit well. We just couldn't manufacture those runs in the middle."

Errors plagued Lakeview in game two against Freeman. It committed six errors, leading to seven unearned runs for the Falcons.

Freeman took a first-inning lead against Lady Vikes starter Hannah Allen on an RBI single. In the third, it scored six runs on three errors and two hits.

Following a one-out single, Lakeview committed back-to-back errors leading to two runs. An RBI double made it 4-0 followed by a bases-clearing error to grow the lead to seven.

Finecy drew a Freeman error on a line drive to second base, scoring DeLancey for the lone run of the game in the fourth. Freeman tacked on a run in the fifth to seal the win.

"That close loss kind of deflated us a little bit," Reinhart said. "We weren't really on the top of our game against Freeman, so that's why things didn't really go the way we wanted it to against Freeman, getting down early and having some costly errors. Uncharacteristic errors. Things that don't normally happen. Just kind of that mental hangover from the Seward game."

Colegrove comprised two of Lakeview's five hits. Bentz, DeLancey and Finecy ended with one single each.

Allen's outing lasted 2 and 1/3 innings. She allowed six runs, one earned, on three hits, two walks and four strikeouts. Bentz pitched 2 and 2/3 innings with two unearned runs on three hits.

"Hannah (Allen) did what she needed to do," Reinhart said. "She was throwing balls, so they were putting them in play. Unfortunately in that Freeman game, our defense just wasn't making plays that she needed for her."

Lakeview ended Saturday with a come-from-behind win over NEN. After the Vipers plated a run in the first and third innings, the Lady Vikes scored four in the fourth.

They loaded the bases with one out on singles by Finecy and DeLancey and a walk by Khayl Salinas-Cone. Frenzen drove in Finecy on a line drive single to left field to cut the deficit in half. Colegrove walked in the tying run with two outs. A passed ball in the next at-bat led to Colegrove and Frenzen scoring to put Lakeview ahead 4-2.

Bentz struck out two and induced a fly out in the fifth to close out the victory. She ended the game throwing five innings, allowing two unearned runs on four hits and striking out eight NEN hitters.

Lakeview evened its record at 2-2 and it'll face Centennial on Tuesday. After sizing themselves up against quality teams, Reinhart said they're a solid team and when they put it all together, she said it's going to be tough to beat them.

"I think that was obviously in the four games we played, but once we started letting that mental resilience slip a little bit, then we can see the effects of that. That's what happened against Freeman, but competing with some high-level teams has my hopes really high for the season."