Lakeview softball defeated Wayne for its second road win of the season Tuesday, defeating Blue Devils 10-4 behind three-hit games from seniors Hannah Allen and Moe Colegrove and 10 strikeouts from sophomore Cali Bentz.

Allen hit 3-for-5 with a double and two runs scored in the leadoff position. Colegrove went 3-for-4 with one RBI and two runs scored. Junior Lacy Lemburg and senior Morgan Finecy drove in one run each.

In the circle, Bentz threw a complete game allowing four runs, one earned, on four hits. She punched out 10 Blue Devils and walked five.

Lakeview took advantage of Wayne's errors in the field as seven of its 10 runs were unearned. The Lady Vikes plated four in the first on an error, a Colegrove RBI single, a passed ball and an Emma Finecy fielder's choice.

Morgan drove in Allen with a two-out RBI single to make it 5-1. In the third, senior Ayshia DeLancey scored on a Blue Devils error with Emma scoring on a fielder's choice.

Bentz scored on a passed ball in the fourth and Emma Glendy scored on an error in the fifth. Bentz scored the final Lakeview run in the sixth on a Wayne error.

The Lady Vikes improved to 4-3 and they'll host Ashland-Greenwood on Thursday.

Discoverers

Columbus traveled to Lincoln to play two games Tuesday against Pius X and Northeast. The Discoverers opened the day with a 2-0 defeat against the Thunderbolts before ending the triangular with a 3-0 win versus the Rockets.

Callen Heule pitched a complete game shutout, the first of her career. The junior allowed seven hits and struck out three Lincoln Northeast hitters.

Bella Larsen broke the scoreless deadlock in the fifth with an RBI double to score Alayna Kudron. Danica Taylor brought home an insurance run in the sixth with an RBI single to score Kyra Bowen.

Lincoln Pius X pitcher Jerzey Wiechman shut out the Discoverers, limiting them to just a pair of hits. She walked one and struck out five in the 2-0 win.

Lexus Hill and Kudron each singled for the only Columbus hits. Bowen drew the lone walk.

In the circle, Heule allowed three runs on seven hits with one walk and two strikeouts. Pius X scored twice in the fifth with two outs on an RBI triple and an RBI single. The Thunderbolts extended their lead to 3-0 in the sixth on a two-out RBI single.

Columbus stayed at .500 with a 6-6 record. The Discoverers will play at Lincoln East Thursday for a doubleheader in a rematch of last year's district final.