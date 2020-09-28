Lady Vikes drop 3 of 4 in Central City

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lakeview softball opened the day with a win on Saturday at the Central City Invite but failed to follow that up with any more success, ending the day 1-3.

The Lady Vikes took down Minden 12-4 then lost to Central City 6-1, David City Aquinas 12-10 and Crete 9-0.

"Overall I was disappointed about the weekend. We really wanted to get Central City since they took one from us at home. We just couldn’t make the adjustments at the plate," coach Jasey Reinhart said. "As always we had a bad inning defensively that we couldn’t recover from.

"...As disappointed as I was with our bats and not making adjustments, we still scored 23 runs on the weekend which is a huge stride in the right direction. We just have to keep our nose to the grind stone and put together a full solid game on both sides of the ball. We have to hit to our potential and minimize the errors."

Lakeview 12, Minden 4: Lakeview piled up nine runs before Minden scored all four of its runs in the fifth. Molly Frenzen was 3 for 4 with three runs scored and an RBI.

Central City 6, Lakeview 1: It was 1-1 after three when the hosts plated two in the fourth and three in the fifth. The Lady Vikes managed just four hits - two of which came from Molly Frenzen in a 2 for 3 performance.